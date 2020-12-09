Using a veteran lineup of four senior guards, Dubuque Wahlert last Monday soundly defeated a much more inexperienced group of girls from Marquette Catholic High School, as the Golden Eagles rolled past the Mohawks, 69-30, at Marquette High School.
Wahlert wasted no time in forcing Marquette into nine first-quarter turnovers. Wahlert then opened with a 3-pointer, then recorded a steal and score to take a 5-0 lead seconds into the game.
The Eagles were up, 9-0, before the Mohawks scored, but a 2-pointer and another triple from Wahlert made it 19-4 with 4:06 left in the first quarter — which ended with a 25-6 advantage for the Dubuque Catholic rival.
Holly Kremer led the Mohawks with 10 points, but Marquette finished with 21 turnovers.
It’s going to be a year of transition for the Marquette Mohawks, whose star posts from last year’s state semifinal run, Tori Michel and Miranda Peters, have been lost to graduation. In addition, the remaining post, senior Ellie O’Brien, was set to be a centerpiece for the Mohawks before Kettmann learned she was going to pass on basketball this season.
Marquette was also hosted by Easton Valley last week in the River Hawks’ season opener, defeating the lady Mohawks by one point, 45-44.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.