Bellevue’s Gavin Roling was superior with a school record-breaking kicking game two weeks ago during Bellevue’s Homecoming game.
Roling, a sophomore placekicker, converted nine extra-point attempts on nine attempts in Bellevue’s 63-25 victory over North Cedar. The previous record was seven. Roling also kicked-off 10 times for an average of 40 yards.
For the season, Roling is 14-for-15 on extra-point attempts and was averaging 36.6 yards on kickoffs. He has not attempted a field goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.