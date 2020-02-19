District Wrestling
Seniors Roeder and
Giesemann advance
It was a big day for Comet wrestler in a tough district in Iowa Class 1A wrestling. Four fine Comet wrestlers represented themselves and the Bellevue Community well. Seniors Zach Roeder and Luke Giesemann lost in district first place matches but rallied to advance to state by winning second place in their wrestle-backs.
The top two in each weight class advance on to the state tournament. The Comets’ other two district qualifiers both came up short finishing third in their class.
Senior Tyquan Strowder lost in the semi-finals but won his 3rd place match with a fall.
Sophomore Jacob Waller lost in the semi-finals , lost in the 2nd place match to finish 3rd.
State qualified Senior Zach Roeder 29-10
Roeder won his first match by decision, lost in the firstplace match, came back in the wrestle-backs with a fall for second place and trip to state.
State Qualified Senior, Luke Giesemann 34-14
Giesemann won his semifinal match by decision, lost in the first place match, then came back winning second place in the wrestle-backs by major decision
Giesemann and Roeder become the most state qualifiers at Bellevue in one season since the program was re-instated. They become the 15th and 16th wrestlers in program history.
They begin their state journey on Thursday, February 20 at 6 p.m. in the Wells Fargo Arena DesMoines Iowa.
