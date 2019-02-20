Zach Roeder Bellevue’s 120 lb state qualified wrestler was knocked out of the 2019 State Wrestling Tournament after two matches. Roeder lost his first match by fall and in the consolation round was beaten by fall again.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 90%
- Feels Like: 24°
- Heat Index: 34°
- Wind: 14 mph
- Wind Chill: 24°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:51:01 AM
- Sunset: 05:40:34 PM
- Dew Point: 31°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 16F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 16F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WSW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WSW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: WSW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: WSW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 15mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 15mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 11mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view the latest Bender's Foods Circular click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mangler trial: jury finds guilty of second-degree murder
- Mangler trial: friends testify
- Ticket Punched
- Murder Trial
- Bellevue Herald-Leader Receives Six Awards at Awards Banquet
- School vote set April 2
- Mohawk Girls win streak to 13
- More snow brings traffic troubles
- Brother Wayne Till, SVD, 1933-2019
- Years Ago
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.