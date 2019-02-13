After losing in the first place match Bellevue's Zach Roeder had to wrestle-back to determine the second place qualifier . He came away with and 8-5 decision to qualify for the state meet in Des Moines. Just the first place & second place qualifiers advance on to state.
Roeder a junior a Bellevue High School and a first time state qualifier will wrestle in the Class 1A State Meet held in the Wells Fargo Arena. He will wrestle his 1st match in session #2 Class 1A first round & 1st round consolations Thursday, Feb 14. between 1:30 & 4:30 pm. ( 8 mats )The Comets Jacob Waller (Fr) and Hunter Clasen (Sr) finished third missing qualifying.
Roeder’s 2nd place finish helped the Comets secure an 8th place team finish in the 15 team District 3 1A field held at Jesup High School.
Clasen & Waller’s 3rd place finishes gave the Comets the best finish in team wrestling in school history at the district level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.