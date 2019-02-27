River Valley Basketball Conference Coaches recently held their All-Conference Meetings and four Comet girls were honored.
The girls saw senior Giana Michels and junior Lindsey Banowetz chosen on the Conference nine player Elite Team. Senior Alyssa Rubel was on the North Division first team and Kailey Miller on the Honorable Mention Team.
Coming off a 1st team pick in 2018 Michels led the team in scoring the past two seasons and has been selected to play on several post season teams. She was selected to the 1st team All Southeast District by the Iowa Coaches Association.
Boys
A season that had little success saw the Comets land two players on the River Valley North team.
Senior Trevor Hager was on the 1st team and senior Trey Daugherty was on the Honorable Mention team.
