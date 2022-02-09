Girls
Bellevue 59
Camanche 17
At Bellevue: The Comets ran out to a 17-9 lead and rolled to a 59-17 win over a down Storm team. The defense held the Storm to 9 points in the final three quarters.
Every roster player played at least four minutes and nine reached the the scoring column for the Comets. They were led by Ka'lynn Deshaw with 15 points.
The Comets shot 43 free throw attempts scoring almost half their points.
The win moved the Comets to 13-5, 11-5 in River Valley conference, the Storm dropped to 5-14 for the season.
Cascade 45
Bellevue33
At Cascade:
In a make-up conference game played at Cascade High School, the host Cougars grabbed a 9-7 first quarter lead and never relinquished it in earning 45-33 conference victory.
A low scoring contest that saw the first half defense the name of the game. The score was just 14-10 at the half. The second half saw the scoring pick-up with both teams doubling their first half totals in the third quarter alone. It was a dead even scoring game in the final period ending 45-33.
Mariah Hueneke scored 10-points, had 6-steals and 5 rebounds. Kalesia DeShaw added 10-points, 4-steals and 2 blocks for Bellevue.
The loss dropped the Comets to 13-6, 11-6 River Valley Conference.
Northeast61
Bellevue 59
At Goose Lake:
The Comets let a first half lead diminish into a 61-49 loss to the Rebels. The Rebels fought back from a halftime deficit of seven points 28-21 to take a 40-31 lead. They trailed 21-10 after one quarter and closed it to 28-21 at the half.
The second half was all Rebels.They outscored the Comets 20-6 in the third and 20-15 in the 4th to win easily 61-49.
The loss dropped the Comets to 13-7, 11-7 River Valley. The Rebels improved to 6-14, 6-12 conference.
Camanche 77
Bellevue 59
At Bellevue:
A 34-point third quarter blew open a close game in the Storm’s 77-59 win over the Comets.
The burst allowed the Storm to pull away from 31-26 halftime lead to increase it to 64-37 lead with just the 4th quarter to play.
Jensen Wedeking led the Comets with 15 points, Hunter Putman added 14 and Colby Sieverding 11.
The Storm had four players in double figures, led by A. Dunlap with 26 points.
The Storm improved their record to 15-3, 14-2 River Valley. The Comets dropped to 8-10, 7-9 River Valley.
Northeast 53
Bellevue 43
At Goose Lake;
The Comets dropped to 8-11, 7-10 River Valley with 53-43 road loss to the Rebels.
The streaking Rebels raced out to 20-6 lead and rolled to victory. It was 20-points at the half 36-16 .
The Comets won the second half but the big deficit was too much to overcome.
