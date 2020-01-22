Boys

 Marquette 57

 Cedar Valley Christian 47

At the MEC:

  The Marquette boys  picked up  a 57-47 win in a match-up of two evenly matched teams. It was a close, hard-fought game that was never separated by more then the final score.

 Marquette led all but the last minute of the 1st quarter when they trailed 10-7. They put together a strong second period on both sides of the ball ending it with a 22-18 lead a lead they never gave up. Matt Brinker led the Mohawks with seven points.

 In the second half Carson Michels and Brinker both scored in double-digits, Michels 13 and  Brinker 12 points.  The two  keyed  the Mohawk’s 35-point burst.  Michels hit 10 free throws and Brinker two threes in the half. Michels finished with 20-points and Brinker 19. Levi Telecky led the Huskies with 20 points. The win moves the Mohawks to 3-8 and drops the Huskies to 2-9.

Scoring summary

 Marquette 7 15 11 24 -57 CVC10 8 6 23 -47

Scoring

 Marquette (57)-

Catson Michels 20, Matt Brinker 19,Jake Anderson 2,Aza Berthel 7, Nic Hager 7, Parker Mueller 2,

 CVC (47)-

N. Kejella 2, L. Televky 20 D. Jordan1, Z. Slama 3, J. Holt 13, D. Grimm 6, J, Jackson 2,

 Marquette 53

 Prince of Peace 50

At the MEC;

  The Marquette boys earned a hard  fought 53-50 home victory over arch-rival  Prince of Peace.

 The Irish pulled away from 14-12 lead to lead 17-12 after one period. The  Mohawks fought  back behind Matt Brinker’s scoring  and grabbed a 24-19 halftime lead. Brinker scored 12 of his 15  points in the half. The Irish tied it at 26-26 the Mohawks used a  10-6 run tomove into the 4th quarter uo 36-30.

 The Irish kept it close but the Mohawks hit more free throws  (10-7) to win by three points. The win moves the Mohawks record to 4-8.

 Scoring summary

Marquette 12 12 12 17 -53

 POP 17 2 11 20 -50

 Scoring

 Marquette (53)-

Carson Michels 25, Matt Brinker 15. Jake Anderson 6, Aza Berthel 3, Parker Mueler 2, Tristen Pfoffner 2

POP(50)-

M. Blount 6,C.Williams 4,R. Wallace 16, N. Moeller 18, K.Sagar 6

Girls

 Marquette 69

 Cedar Valley

Christian 18

 At the MEC:

 The 3rd-ranked Marquette girls smashed the  Huskies 69-18. The Mohawks started to roll early. After a 2-2 start the Mohawks used a 16-4 run to pull away quickly from the out-manned Huskies.  It was 37 -10 at the half as  nine Mohawks saw action.

 Starters mixed with reserves kept the defense up and slowly added to the first half lead ending it 69-18. 

Delaney Banowetz led Marquette with 16-points, Miranda Peters added 14 points, Tori Michel 14 points and 10-rebounds.

 Scoring summary

Marquette 18 19 20 12 -69

CVC       6 4 4 4 -18

Scoring

Marquette (69)

Delaney Banowetz 16,  Emma Callaghan 6, Kaylee Koos 2, Holly Kremer 9, Tori Michel 14, Ellie O’Brien 8, Miranda Peters 14.

 Marquette 60

 Prince of Peace 41

At the MEC;

 The lady Mohawks improved to 12-1 with a    60-41 win over POP.

 Marquette jumped out to  a 21-6 first quarter lead and coasted to the easy victory. It was 34-13 at the half.

 Miranda Peters scored 23 points, added 12 rebounds (double-double)  and Delaney Banowetz  had 14 for the high-flying Mohawks. Tori Michel pulled down 14 rebounds and Banowetz had 6 assists.

  Scoring summary

Marquette 21 13 9 17 -60

 POP 8 7 8 18-41

 Scoring

 Marquette (60)-

 Miranda Petes 23, Delaney Banowetz 14, Tori Michel 5, Ellie O’Brien 8, Holly Kremer 9. Halle Kilburg1

 POP (41)-

Isabel Hansen 11, Lily Isenhour 7,Anabel Blount 9,Paige Kuehl 8 Kaylyn Goodman 6