Boys
Marquette 57
Cedar Valley Christian 47
At the MEC:
The Marquette boys picked up a 57-47 win in a match-up of two evenly matched teams. It was a close, hard-fought game that was never separated by more then the final score.
Marquette led all but the last minute of the 1st quarter when they trailed 10-7. They put together a strong second period on both sides of the ball ending it with a 22-18 lead a lead they never gave up. Matt Brinker led the Mohawks with seven points.
In the second half Carson Michels and Brinker both scored in double-digits, Michels 13 and Brinker 12 points. The two keyed the Mohawk’s 35-point burst. Michels hit 10 free throws and Brinker two threes in the half. Michels finished with 20-points and Brinker 19. Levi Telecky led the Huskies with 20 points. The win moves the Mohawks to 3-8 and drops the Huskies to 2-9.
Scoring summary
Marquette 7 15 11 24 -57 CVC10 8 6 23 -47
Scoring
Marquette (57)-
Catson Michels 20, Matt Brinker 19,Jake Anderson 2,Aza Berthel 7, Nic Hager 7, Parker Mueller 2,
CVC (47)-
N. Kejella 2, L. Televky 20 D. Jordan1, Z. Slama 3, J. Holt 13, D. Grimm 6, J, Jackson 2,
Marquette 53
Prince of Peace 50
At the MEC;
The Marquette boys earned a hard fought 53-50 home victory over arch-rival Prince of Peace.
The Irish pulled away from 14-12 lead to lead 17-12 after one period. The Mohawks fought back behind Matt Brinker’s scoring and grabbed a 24-19 halftime lead. Brinker scored 12 of his 15 points in the half. The Irish tied it at 26-26 the Mohawks used a 10-6 run tomove into the 4th quarter uo 36-30.
The Irish kept it close but the Mohawks hit more free throws (10-7) to win by three points. The win moves the Mohawks record to 4-8.
Scoring summary
Marquette 12 12 12 17 -53
POP 17 2 11 20 -50
Scoring
Marquette (53)-
Carson Michels 25, Matt Brinker 15. Jake Anderson 6, Aza Berthel 3, Parker Mueler 2, Tristen Pfoffner 2
POP(50)-
M. Blount 6,C.Williams 4,R. Wallace 16, N. Moeller 18, K.Sagar 6
Girls
Marquette 69
Cedar Valley
Christian 18
At the MEC:
The 3rd-ranked Marquette girls smashed the Huskies 69-18. The Mohawks started to roll early. After a 2-2 start the Mohawks used a 16-4 run to pull away quickly from the out-manned Huskies. It was 37 -10 at the half as nine Mohawks saw action.
Starters mixed with reserves kept the defense up and slowly added to the first half lead ending it 69-18.
Delaney Banowetz led Marquette with 16-points, Miranda Peters added 14 points, Tori Michel 14 points and 10-rebounds.
Scoring summary
Marquette 18 19 20 12 -69
CVC 6 4 4 4 -18
Scoring
Marquette (69)
Delaney Banowetz 16, Emma Callaghan 6, Kaylee Koos 2, Holly Kremer 9, Tori Michel 14, Ellie O’Brien 8, Miranda Peters 14.
Marquette 60
Prince of Peace 41
At the MEC;
The lady Mohawks improved to 12-1 with a 60-41 win over POP.
Marquette jumped out to a 21-6 first quarter lead and coasted to the easy victory. It was 34-13 at the half.
Miranda Peters scored 23 points, added 12 rebounds (double-double) and Delaney Banowetz had 14 for the high-flying Mohawks. Tori Michel pulled down 14 rebounds and Banowetz had 6 assists.
Scoring summary
Marquette 21 13 9 17 -60
POP 8 7 8 18-41
Scoring
Marquette (60)-
Miranda Petes 23, Delaney Banowetz 14, Tori Michel 5, Ellie O’Brien 8, Holly Kremer 9. Halle Kilburg1
POP (41)-
Isabel Hansen 11, Lily Isenhour 7,Anabel Blount 9,Paige Kuehl 8 Kaylyn Goodman 6
