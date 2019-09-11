Anamosa 3
Bellevue 2
At Bellevue:
Despite a solid effort by the Comets, the Raiders clawed back from significant deficits late in the last two sets to post a 3-2 victory. The scores went 23-25, 25-20,25 17, 25-27, 13-15 Raiders.
A fine effort by senior setter Brin Daugherty (17-38 attacks, 38-assists and 21 digs) was lost in the five-set defeat .
Missed serves late in the final two sets gave the Raiders the opportunities they used in the comeback wins. Committing more serve errors than ace serves is a hard stat to overcome. Despite a all the issues with stats, it was strong effort that just came up short for the Comets. It was their match to win, late in the 4th set they were at match point with the serve several times. The Raiders denied the win and stole the set 27-25
Lindsey Banowetz added 14-40 attacks, and Maddie Schmidt 10-26 attacks
Paige Klein 6-aces,23-digs, Kylie Pickett 4-aces led the serve offense.
The Comets loss moves them to 5-3, 0-1 conference.
Anamosa Invitational results
At Anamosa: The Comet girls moved their record to 8-4 finishing as runner-up in the Anamosa Invitational. The Comets won matches over Washington 25-18, 29-27, Galena 25-18, 25-23 and Northeast25-15, 25-21. They lost to the host Raiders in three sets 25-23, 22-25. 11-15.
Comet Tournament Stats
Four Matches
Kills-Lindsey Banowetz 31
Aces- Paige Klein 7
Assists- Brin Daugherty 71
Digs- Paige Klein 25
Blocks -Shayla Oster 3, Banowetz 3
“Lauren Dema played well in all facets of the game. Paige continues to be a defensive catalyst for us with hustle and a positive attitude,” commented Coach Jodi Heim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.