NAIA Basketball
Bellevue High School graduates Emma Kelchen (2018) and Giana Michels (2019) are key members of the Clarke University Pride women’s basketball program.
Both were a big part of a team that was ranked 8th nationally in NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) Division I.
Two hundred-fifty NAIA Division I women's schools field women's basketball teams across the nation.
Both are also Dean’s List Members in Clarke’s Academic program.
Emma Kelchen
6’1” junior forward
Coming off a serious knee injury in 2018-19, Kelchen worked hard in the off-season to became the first forward off the bench in 2019-20 and 2020-21. When in the game, Kelchen replaced two-time All-American Makenna Hasse.
Kelchen averaged 20 minutes playing time a game, grabbing 6 rebounds and scoring 9 points a game. Kelchen scored several double-doubles including a 13 point, 11 rebound effort in a quarter-final loss to national finalist Westmont, a team that denied the Pride a final four spot, ending the Prides season at 23-3.
Kelchen was an All Conference performer at Clarke in 2020-21.
Kelchen is the daughter of Tina and the late Mitch Kelchen of Bellevue.
Giana Michels
5’6” sophomore guard
Competing at a high level as a four-sport athelete at Bellevue High School Michels, was living a dream to play College basketball. Her work ethic and love of basketball eventually drew her to Clarke Universty and Coach Courtney Boyd.
Once there, her dream became reality as she stepped on the floor as a freshman and her playing time grew to 20 minutes a game.
This season, the sophomore earned a starting role, playing 27 minutes a game and averaging nearly 10 points, 5 rebounds, two steals and three assists per game to help the Pride reach the Elite eight. In Sweet 16 play, Michels scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Pride’s 63-60 win. Michels is the daughter of Travis and Jennie Michels of Bellevue.
The Pride team won the Conference championship in 2021. They went 48-10 the last two years playing in the tough Heart of America Conference.
Coach Boyd and her staff have won 91 games in four year history at Clarke University.
