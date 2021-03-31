NAIA  Basketball

Bellevue High School graduates Emma Kelchen (2018) and Giana Michels (2019) are key members of the Clarke University Pride women’s basketball program.

Both were a big part of a team that was ranked 8th nationally in NAIA  (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) Division I.

Two hundred-fifty  NAIA Division I women's schools field women's basketball teams across the nation.

Both are also  Dean’s List Members in Clarke’s Academic program.

 Emma Kelchen

 6’1” junior forward

Coming off a serious knee injury in 2018-19, Kelchen worked  hard in the off-season to became the first  forward off the bench in 2019-20 and 2020-21. When in the game, Kelchen replaced two-time All-American Makenna Hasse.     

Kelchen averaged 20 minutes playing time a game, grabbing 6 rebounds and scoring 9 points a game.  Kelchen  scored several   double-doubles including a 13 point, 11 rebound effort in a quarter-final loss to  national finalist Westmont, a  team that denied  the Pride a final four spot, ending the Prides season at 23-3.

 Kelchen was an All Conference performer at Clarke  in 2020-21.

Kelchen is the daughter of  Tina and the late Mitch Kelchen of Bellevue.

 Giana Michels

 5’6” sophomore guard

 Competing at a high level  as a four-sport athelete at Bellevue High School Michels, was  living  a dream  to play College basketball.  Her work ethic and love of basketball eventually drew her to Clarke Universty and Coach Courtney Boyd.

Once there, her dream became reality  as she  stepped on the floor as a freshman and her   playing time grew to 20 minutes a game.

This season, the sophomore earned a starting role, playing 27 minutes a game and averaging nearly 10 points, 5 rebounds, two steals and three assists per game to help the Pride reach the Elite eight. In Sweet 16 play, Michels scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Pride’s 63-60 win.  Michels is the daughter of Travis and Jennie Michels of Bellevue.

  The Pride  team won the Conference championship in 2021. They  went 48-10 the last two years  playing in the tough   Heart of America Conference.

 Coach Boyd and her staff have won 91 games in four year history at Clarke University.