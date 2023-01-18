Last Tuesday, the Marquette boys basketball team handily defeated Edgewood-Colesburg 78-50. Kannon Still scored 19 points, Evan Scott added 17, Spencer Roeder had 11 and Caden Kettmann 10 to take the win.
The Marquette boys handed North Cedar a 69-37 loss on a road game last Friday.
Kannon Still led the team with 17 points, while Evan Scott, Spencer Roeder and Trevor Klein scored 8 apiece to lead the offense. Isaac Brinker had 7 points, Jacob Litterer scored 6, while Bryce Sieverding had 5 and Caden Kettmann and Aiden Clausen had 4 each for an extremely balanced attack on offense.
Finally, the Marquette boys easily defeated Don Bosco last Saturday for a 75-49 victory on the road at Coe College.
Evan Scott poured in 23 points for Marquette while Spencer Roeder added 14, Caden Kettmann 9 and Aiden Clausen 8 for an smooth victory.
The Marquette girls defeated Edgewood-Colesburg at the MEC last week, 58-48.
Skylar Sieverding scored a game-high 21 points and Gwen Schroeder added 13.
At a road game on Friday, the Marquette girls defeated North Cedar 72-33 for a convincing win.
Skylar Sieverding scored 20 points, Elise Kilburg added 19, Megan Kremer had 11 and Gwen Schroeder 10.
