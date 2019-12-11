Monticello 42
Bellevue 35
At Bellevue :
The Bellevue girls opened their home season play with a 42-35 loss to the Monticello Panthers.
The Comets, behind Lindsey Banowetz’s 13 first half points, held 8-6 leads after one quarter and a 20-16 lead at the half.
The two teams traded leads with the Panthers holding a one point lead 24-23 with one period to play.
The Panther size and press turned the game around and they pulled away from a 27-24 deficit with and 18-12 run to earn a 42-35 victory.
Banowetz led all scorers with 18 points, just five in the second. Teresa Paulsen scored 8 of the Comets 15 second half points.
The loss drops the Comets to 1-1
Scoring by quarter
Monticello 6 8 8 18 -42
Bellevue 8 12 3 12 -35
Scoring
Bellevue (35) -
Lindsey Banowetz 18, Teresa Paulsen 8, Sally Paulsen 4, Mariah Hueneke 2, Julia Penniston 3.
Monticello (42)-
Gab. Steiner 9, Toxi McDonald 4, Gab Guilford 14, Emily Schlarman 2, Jordan Kuper 7, Carly Hayen 6.
Bellevue 54
Anamosa 23
At Anamosa:
After a home loss to Monticello the Comets went on the road to Anamosa and posted a 54-33 win. Bellevue was ahead 12-5 5 after one period and up 29-11 at the half.
Lindsey Banowetz scored 21 points and Mariah Hueneke added 8.
Scoring by quarter
Bellevue 12 17 11 14 -54
Anamosa 5 6 6 6 -23
Team Scoring stats NA
Non Conference
Bellevue 57
Easton Valley 33
At Preston:
In a non-conference match-up with the River Hawks, the Comets got out fast and rolled to a 57-33 victory, It was 18-8 after one quarter and 37-18 at the half.
In the first half, Lindsey Banowetz scored eight points, Julianna Penniston added seven points, and Audrey Wedeking’s two late three-pointers pushed the score to 37-18 at the half.
Banowetz and Wedeking each scored nine more points in the second half as the Comets pulled away.
Sydney McNeil led the Hawks with 13 points, including 3 three pointers.
Scoring by quarter
Bellevue 18 19 6 14-57
Eas. Valley 8 10 11 4 -33
Scoring
Bellevue (57)-Lindsey Banowetz 17, Audrey Wedeking 11, Julianna Penniston 7, Mariah Hueneke 2, Maggie Bailey 2, Maddie Schmidt 2,Teresa Paulsen 8, Brianna Laughlin 5, Sally Paulsen 3
Easton Valley (33)-
Sarah Driscoll 6, Kerrie Messerich3,Lia Johnson 2,Rae Carlson 7, Sydney McNeil 13 Maddi Klemme 2
Boys
Monticello71
Bellevue 52
At Bellevue:
The talented Panthers raced out to a 9-3 lead and went on to a 71-52 win over the Comets.
Bellevue, behind the scoring of Colby Sieverding and Paxton Felderman, closed to 15-10 and 29-25 before the Panthers built the lead to 44-31 in the last minute of the first half.
The Comets tried to get back in it, but the Panthers size and depth kept the spread at least at 11 points in the second half.
A seven point Comet 4th quarter allowed the Panthers to finish it 71-52. Sieverding led the Comets with 18 points and Felderman added 17. Balanced scoring keyed the Panthers with J. Recker 20, L .Lambert 16 and T. Petersen 14.
Scoring by quarter
Monticello 22 22 17 10 -71
Bellevue 15 16 14 7-52
Scoring
Monticello (71)-
J.Recker 20, D. Kraus 5, L. Lambert 16, C. Lambert 8, T. Kehoe 6, T. Petersen 14, J Carlson 2.
Bellevue (52)-
Colby Sieverding 18, Paxton Felderman 17, Andrew Swartz 7, Cole Heim 2, Isaac Carter 4, Jackson Wagner 2, Ethan Klemme 2
Bellevue 47
Anamosa 44
At Anamosa:
The Comets earned a hard-fought 47-44 River Valley Conference road win over the Raiders. It was battle early on, once the Comets got a 9-6 lead they never gave it up. It was 15-8 after one quarter and 27-19 at halftime.
The Raiders closed it to 5 points a couple times before the Comets ended the third quarter up 36-26.
The Raiders rallied and closed to 43-41. Bellevue played defense and was able to hit enough free throws to hold on for the 47-44 win
Scoring by quarter
Bellevue12 7 17 11 -47
Anamosa 8 11 7 18 -44
Scoring
Bellevue (47) -
Paxton Felderman 13, Andrew Swartz 6, Cole Heim 3, Jackson Wagner 3, Colby Sieverding 9, Isaac Carter 11, Ethan Klemme 2
Anamosa (44)-
T Klatt 6, E. Lehraman 2, Jake Jess 11, Caleb Otting 2, Cam Witt 14, Nic Wagner 1, Andrew Morris 8
Non Conference
Easton Valley 70
Bellevue 51
At Preston:
A talented River Hawk team started fast and went on to a 70-51 win over the Comets. The Hawks, loaded with shooters, hit 10 three-pointers, with four coming from Jessen Weber in a run that ended any Comet thoughts of a rally to win. The Comets had cut the lead to single digits.
Three players scored 20 points for the Hawks: Cade Jargo had 20, Weber 21 and junior Caleb Cornilsen 21.
The Comets were led by Colby Sieverding with 21 Ethan Klemme had 10 points.
