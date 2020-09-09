Waller football

Bellevue junior running back Jacob Waller #22 looks for a block as Panther defenders pursue from the back side

Non-district

 Football

Class 2A  Monticello 49

Class  A  Bellevue 20

 At Bellevue:

 It was a great evening  to hold a parents and senior night in High School Football. The outcome was not what fans  wanted, however, as the  visiting  Monticello Panthers spoiled  the evening with a 49-20 victory over Bellevue.

 The Panthers used their length to roll up points against the shorter Comets.    Their 6’3” sr. quarterback used his arms and legs to amass 325 yards of the Panthers 472 yards of offense and four touchdowns. Three went to his favorite target a 6’5” sr. wide receiver.

Monticello  with  a clear  size and numbers advantage didn’t seem to bother  the Comets  early on.

   The first half play was hard fought with the Panthers leading 14-6. The Panthers struck first with  a big 49-yard pass play. They kicked  the first of their seven extra points.

 Jacob Waller then capped off a Comet drive with a 6-yard run, The  PAT  failed for a 7-6 lead in the 1st quarter. The Panthers answered with another big pass play  that   pushed  the lead to 14-6 at halftime.

  Early in the second half, the Panthers scored twice before Max Jackson’s  short run cut it to 28-13 at the end of three quarters.

   Their length, depth and size slowly wore the  resilient Comets down in a 21-point 4th quarter.

 Jacob Waller added another late score to end it 49-20. Waller had a superb game for the Comets.  He rushed 20-119 yards, scored  2 TDs, ran 3-kick-offs back for 86 yards,  caught 5 passes for 53-yards; and on defense recorded 14-tackles, 7-solo, 1 sack and 2 TFL.

 Bellevue slips to 1-1,  while Monticello moves to 2-0 on the season.

 Team stats

 Bellevue      Monticello

20         1st downs   26

288         tot yds         472

22:56   time of poss   24:57

77   yds passing     277

10-20  pass-comp   16-26

0-2     tds-ints     3-0  

46-218 rushes yds 45-195

2-19    punts yds    1-42

 4-25       pen yds    10-75

 Individual Stats

 Passing-

 Max Jackson 10-20 77 yds

Receiving

Jacob Waller 5-53 yds

 Colby Sieverding 4-14 yds

Cole Heim 1-5 yds

 Rushing-

Jacob Waller 20-119 yds, 2 TDs

Max Jackson  21-76 yds , TD

 Riley Carrier 5-18 yds

Colby Sieverding 1-5 yds Kick returns - Punts

Colby Sieverding 1, 0-yds

Kick off returns

Jacob Waller  3-86 yds

Colby Sieverding 2-45 yds

Cole Heim 1-22 yds

Riley Carrier 1, 0 yds

Dawson Weber 1,0 yds

 Defensive Stats

 Tackles

Jacob Waller -14,  7-solo, 7-ast, sack, 2TFL

Riley Carrier- -7, 7solo, 2-sacks, 2- TFL

Max Jackson-8, 6-solo, 2ast

Austin Hager -6, 3-solo, 3-ast, TFL

Ryder Kilburg -5, 3-solo, 2-ast. TFL

Jackson Mueller -6, solo, 5-asst, TFL

Liam Dunne -3, 3- solo

 Cole Heim -2,2- solo

Dawson Weber 3, solo, 2-ast

 CaseTath -2 ,2 solo, sack,TFL

Colton Knief-2 , 2, solo, ast

 Ty Kloser -1, ast

 Alex Pitts -1, ast

 Colby Sieverding -1 , ast