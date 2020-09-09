Non-district
Football
Class 2A Monticello 49
Class A Bellevue 20
At Bellevue:
It was a great evening to hold a parents and senior night in High School Football. The outcome was not what fans wanted, however, as the visiting Monticello Panthers spoiled the evening with a 49-20 victory over Bellevue.
The Panthers used their length to roll up points against the shorter Comets. Their 6’3” sr. quarterback used his arms and legs to amass 325 yards of the Panthers 472 yards of offense and four touchdowns. Three went to his favorite target a 6’5” sr. wide receiver.
Monticello with a clear size and numbers advantage didn’t seem to bother the Comets early on.
The first half play was hard fought with the Panthers leading 14-6. The Panthers struck first with a big 49-yard pass play. They kicked the first of their seven extra points.
Jacob Waller then capped off a Comet drive with a 6-yard run, The PAT failed for a 7-6 lead in the 1st quarter. The Panthers answered with another big pass play that pushed the lead to 14-6 at halftime.
Early in the second half, the Panthers scored twice before Max Jackson’s short run cut it to 28-13 at the end of three quarters.
Their length, depth and size slowly wore the resilient Comets down in a 21-point 4th quarter.
Jacob Waller added another late score to end it 49-20. Waller had a superb game for the Comets. He rushed 20-119 yards, scored 2 TDs, ran 3-kick-offs back for 86 yards, caught 5 passes for 53-yards; and on defense recorded 14-tackles, 7-solo, 1 sack and 2 TFL.
Bellevue slips to 1-1, while Monticello moves to 2-0 on the season.
Team stats
Bellevue Monticello
20 1st downs 26
288 tot yds 472
22:56 time of poss 24:57
77 yds passing 277
10-20 pass-comp 16-26
0-2 tds-ints 3-0
46-218 rushes yds 45-195
2-19 punts yds 1-42
4-25 pen yds 10-75
Individual Stats
Passing-
Max Jackson 10-20 77 yds
Receiving
Jacob Waller 5-53 yds
Colby Sieverding 4-14 yds
Cole Heim 1-5 yds
Rushing-
Jacob Waller 20-119 yds, 2 TDs
Max Jackson 21-76 yds , TD
Riley Carrier 5-18 yds
Colby Sieverding 1-5 yds Kick returns - Punts
Colby Sieverding 1, 0-yds
Kick off returns
Jacob Waller 3-86 yds
Colby Sieverding 2-45 yds
Cole Heim 1-22 yds
Riley Carrier 1, 0 yds
Dawson Weber 1,0 yds
Defensive Stats
Tackles
Jacob Waller -14, 7-solo, 7-ast, sack, 2TFL
Riley Carrier- -7, 7solo, 2-sacks, 2- TFL
Max Jackson-8, 6-solo, 2ast
Austin Hager -6, 3-solo, 3-ast, TFL
Ryder Kilburg -5, 3-solo, 2-ast. TFL
Jackson Mueller -6, solo, 5-asst, TFL
Liam Dunne -3, 3- solo
Cole Heim -2,2- solo
Dawson Weber 3, solo, 2-ast
CaseTath -2 ,2 solo, sack,TFL
Colton Knief-2 , 2, solo, ast
Ty Kloser -1, ast
Alex Pitts -1, ast
Colby Sieverding -1 , ast
