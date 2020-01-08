Marquette
Boys
Marquette 46
Midland 32
At the MEC;
Marquette boys earned a home conference win knocking off Midland 46-32
The Mohawks pulled away from a 11-5 first quarter to lead 26-12 at the half. The scoring of Carson Michels 9 points and Aza Berthel seven points fueled the lead.
The Eagles clawed their way back to trail 35-30 before the Mohawks closed it out with a 11-2 run to win 46-32. Carson Michels led all players with 16 point, Berthel added 8 points.
Izick Soper led the Eagles with 12 points Zain Sauer added 11 points and Brian Martens 9.
Girls
Marquette 49
Midland 11
At the MEC:
The Class 1A 3rd rated Mohawks romped to a 49-11 conference victory over the Midland Eagles.
They set the outcome early rolling to a 13-4 lead in the first quarter and building a 27-8 lead at the half.
Their defense blanked the Eagles in the 3rd and held them to just three points in the second half.
Miranda Peters led Marquette scoring a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Tori Michel added 10 points. The win moves Marquette to 9-1 for the season.
Bellevue
Boys
Regina 60
Bellevue 40
At the High School:
The Comet boys battled the the Class 2A 3rd rated Regals for 20 minutes before they began to pull away for the the road conference road win 60-40. It was 25-20 at the half and the Comets cut it early in the 2nd half to 33-31 with three free throws coming, but missed all three and then the Regals went on and 8-0 run finished the run 17-3 to take control 48-34. Their size and depth wore the relentless Comets down in a 60-40 loss.
Jackson Wagner had 11-pts and Colby Sieverding nine pts for the Comets
Mason Miller had 21 points and Joshua Dutchik had 12 for the Regals
Girls
Regina 33
Bellevue 26
At the High School:
A low scoring affair saw the Comets fall to 3-5 for the season. The low scoring affair stood the 6-5 Regals.
Bellevue, after one quarter, and 12-11 at the half. The Comets outscored the Regals in the third period 9-5 to hold a 21-16 third quarter lead.
The Regals stepped up their defense and picked up three three pt baskets from Samantha Greving, forging a 29-23 lead with three minutes to play. The Regals defense and four free throws by Greving capped her 13 point second half that sparked the 33-26 win for the visiting Regals.
Teresa Paulsen led the Comets with 10 points.
