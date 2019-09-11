POP Invitational
At Clinton:
The Mohawks battled but lost three matches in straight sets.
North Cedar 21-21
Marquette 12-11
Stats
Kills- Ellie O'Brien2
Assists- Emma Callaghan 2
Aces- Kelsey Gerlach 1
Digs- Callaghan& O'Brien 5-each
Blocks- Maura Tracy 1
Cal/ Wheat 22-21
Marquette 20 -19
Kills- Ellie O’Brien 5
Assist- Emma Callaghan 4
Aces- Maura Tracy 2
Digs- Elise Kilburg 6
Blocks- Tracy, and Holly Kremer 1-each
Prince of Peace 21-21
Marquette 19-5
Kills- Ellie O’Brien 3
Assist- Emma Callaghan 3
Aces-Callaghan
Dig- O’Brien 11
Blocks - Maura Tracy 2
Marquette drops to 0-8 with another tough tournament draw Saturday at Midland
Midland Invitational
At Wyoming:
The Mohawks battled their way through the tough Invitational winning their final match over Lone Tree 21-10. 21-17.
Their losses came to Iowa City West 19-21, 11-21, Cal Wheat15-21,12-21and to Cascade 14-21, 9-21.
Leaders in Stats
for tournament
Kills-Ellie O’Brien 8, Kelsey Gerlach 18
Aces- Maura Tracy 6, Holly Kremer 7
Assists- Emma Callaghan 29
Digs - Emma Callaghan16, Elise Kilburg and Josie Theisen 14 each
Blocks-Tracy . Callaghan 1-each
Their record is now 1-11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.