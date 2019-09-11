Kremer-O'Brien

Holly Kremer looks on as Ellie O’Brien sets to a teammate in a recent match at Preston. 

 POP Invitational

At Clinton:

 The Mohawks battled but lost three matches in straight sets.

 North Cedar 21-21

Marquette 12-11

Stats

Kills- Ellie O'Brien2

 Assists- Emma Callaghan 2

 Aces- Kelsey Gerlach 1

Digs- Callaghan& O'Brien 5-each

 Blocks- Maura Tracy 1

Cal/ Wheat 22-21

 Marquette 20 -19

 Kills- Ellie O’Brien 5

Assist- Emma Callaghan 4

Aces- Maura Tracy 2

Digs- Elise Kilburg 6

Blocks- Tracy, and Holly Kremer 1-each

Prince of Peace 21-21

 Marquette 19-5

Kills- Ellie O’Brien 3

 Assist- Emma Callaghan 3  

Aces-Callaghan

Dig- O’Brien 11

Blocks - Maura Tracy 2

 Marquette drops to 0-8 with another tough tournament draw Saturday at Midland

Midland Invitational

At Wyoming:

 The Mohawks battled their way through the tough Invitational winning their final match over Lone Tree 21-10. 21-17.

 Their losses came to Iowa City West 19-21, 11-21, Cal Wheat15-21,12-21and to Cascade 14-21, 9-21.

Leaders in Stats

for tournament

 Kills-Ellie O’Brien 8, Kelsey Gerlach 18

 Aces- Maura Tracy 6, Holly Kremer 7

Assists- Emma Callaghan 29

Digs - Emma Callaghan16, Elise Kilburg and Josie Theisen 14 each

 Blocks-Tracy . Callaghan 1-each

 Their record  is now 1-11.