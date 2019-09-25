Central City 3
Marquette 0
At the MEC:
The Marquette girls volleyball team dropped a home conference match to Central City. The Mohawks fell in three sets to the visitors 20-25, 14-15, 14-25.
Marquette came out strong in the first set and matched Central City point-for-point until late in the set. They could not find that big kill or serve to move ahead and close out the set or match.
Central City used strong serving in the next two sets to close out the Mohawks and end the match quickly.
The loss drops the Mohawks to 1-18 with a match at home next with Cedar Valley Christian .
Marquette Status
Kills- Holly Kremer 6
Ellie O’Brien 3
Kelsey Gerlach 3
Assists- Emma Callaghan 11
Aces - Ellie O’Brien 4
Blocks- Ellie O’Brien 2
Digs - Elise Kilburg 15
Holly Kremer 15
