Boys
Marquette 9-19
Starmont 2-0
At Starmont:
Marquette boys baseball swept a road double-header from Starmont 9-2 and 19-0.
Game one saw the Mohawks rally from a 1-0 defict to take the lead for good. They went up 2-1 on bases loaded on walks and ran away to the 9-2 victory. Marcus Prull was the winning pitcher with relief help (2 1/3 innings) from Aza Berthel.
Matt Brinker and Brady Templeton had multiple hit games for Marquette.
Game #2
A game shortened to five innings by the mercy rule saw Mohawk pitchers Ethan Pfiffner (4-innings) and Brady Templeton (1-inning in relief) shut out the Stars on two hits. The defense played error free ball in the shut out
On offense, Matt Brinker went 2x3, and had 7 RBIs, Pfiffner 2x4, and Carson Michels 2x4, sparked the 11-hit Mohawk attack. The Mohawks blew the game open with an eight-run fifth inning. Brinker walked and doubled in the fidth.
Easton Valley 8-5
Marquette 0-2
At Cole Park:
The young Mohawks boys baseball team struggled to score runs against River Hawk pitching, losing a double-header 8-0, 5-2 to the visitors. They lost game one 8-0, picking up just three hits off of the River Hawk’s Nate Trenkamp.
Trevor Strait had three hits to support Trenkamp's 3-hit pitching. Austin Franzen also had two of the River Hawks 9-hits.
Ethan Pfiffner, Christian Prull and Aza Berthel (double) had the Mohawk hits.
Berthel was the starting and losing pitcher allowing 4-runs on six hits in six innings of work.
Game #2
Marquette boys fell behind 3-0 after two innings and never could catch up. The River Hawks scored single runs in their first two at-bats, the first two on hits and the last on a throwing error. The Hawk’s Austin Franzen checked the Mohawk hitters on three hits, two runs in a complete game pitching victory. He struck out nine Mohawks and never walked a batter.
Danny Koos, Joe Anderson, and Christian Prull had the Mohawk hits. Hunter Holdgrafer went 3x3 for Easton Valley. Ethan Pfiffner took the loss for Marquette, allowing four runs over four innings.
Alburnett12-16
Marquette 7-2
At Cole Park:
In a high-scoring game played at Cole Park, the Mohawks came up short in a 12-7 loss to the Pirates. Danny Koos’s three-run home run gave the Mohawks a a 4-3 lead after the Pirates went up 3-0 in the first inning .
The Pirates scored twice in the 2nd to lead 5-4. Ethan Pfiffner then singled in two more runs to give the Mohawks a 6-5 lead their last. The Pirates erupted three in the third to take and 8-6 lead. The offense went silent until the sixth, when the Pirates added two more runs and Marquette just one to make it 10-7 Pirates.
Two runs in the seventh closed it out, 12-7 Pirates. Christian Prull took the loss on the mound.
Marquette had 11 hits led by Aza Berthel 3x4, Joe Anderson 2x3, Ethan Pfiffner 2x3, Brady Templeton 2x3 and Danny Koos 2x3
Game #2
A 10-run second inning propelled the Pirates to a 16-2 victory over the Mohawks. The Pirates ended it by the mercy rule in the 5th inning, scoring five more runs. They had 12 hits including two home runs.
Brady Templeton took the pitching loss, Templeton had two of the Mohawks five hits.
Girls
Marquette 4-1
Starmont 2-8
At Starmont:
The young Mohawks split a road double-header with the Starmont Stars.
The Mohawks won game #1 4-2 behind the 4-hit pitching of Grace Tath .
Sunny North had two of the Mohawks 6-hits
Game #2
Game #2 went to the Stars 8-1. The game went scoreless until the bottom of the 4th. The Mohawks then pushed across a run to give veteran Sunny North the lead 1-0.
Starmont answered big time scoring five runs in the fifth, then adding three in the sixth to back their ace Holyley Gerden who allowed one run on four hits striking out seven.
Marquette 13-11
Easton Valley3-1
At Cole Park:
The Marquette girls used solid pitching performances from Sunny North and Grace Tath to sweep a double-header from Easton Valley 13-3 11-1 - both games shortened by the 10-run mercy rule.
The game was tied at 3-3 in the 4th when Marquette scored three times. Up 6-3, Marquette bats erupted for seven runs in the fifth, ending it with two outs by the 10-run rule. They collected 10 hits, scored 13 runs had one error.
Multiple hit games went to Grace Tath 2x3, RBI, Kaylee Koos 2x2, 2 RBIs, Delaney Banowetz 1x2, 2 RBIs, Elise Kilburg 1x4, 2 RBIs.
North pitched four innings and Tath came on in relief in the fifth and struck out the side to end it.
Game #2
A five-run first set the outcome early in a 11-1 Mohawk victory.
After finishing up game #1 Grace Tath started and pitched a complete game. Tath allowed one run, gave up just two hits while striking out seven.
Kaylee Koos provided the all the offense she would need going 3x3, 3 RBIs. Tath helped her own cause with and 2 RBIs.
Marquette 4-7
Alburnett 11-6
At Cole Park:
In a big match-up of conference front-runners, Marquette and Alburnett split a double-header played at Cole Park. The Pirates’ two fine pitchers were tough on Mohawk hitters allowing just 10 hits in the two games.
Staked to a 5-0 lead Pirate H. Carolan checked the Mohawks on 5 hits, 4 runs in a complete game effort. Sunny North went 2x4 with one RBI, Grace Tath 2x3, one RBI to led the Mohawk hitting. Tath took the loss allowing 10-runs on 15-hits.
Game #2
In game #2 Sunny North kept the Mohawks in it, throwing six innings of a three-run, six hit ball, protecting a 6-3 lead. Tath came on in the seventh and the Pirates tied it at 6-6 none off the runs earned.
The Mohawks scored the winning run in walk off fashion with one out in their at-bat in the eighth.
Two walks and a ground-out plated the the seventh run. The victory salvages the Mohawks a split of the double-header.
Tath, in relief, earned the win
