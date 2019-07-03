Girls
Marquette 19
Bellevue 0
At Cole Park:
The matchup of the two city softball teams was clearly an easy victory for Marquette. The team scored 19 runs in two at-bats (11 earned) on 6 hits, 8 walks and HBP batters to end the game by the mercy rule. Despite all the runs scored, both teams played error free softball.
The youthful Comets managed just four hits off of starting and winning pitcher Sunny North. They came in the top of the 3rd on RBI hits by Ashley Nemmers and Briana Laughlin.
The win moves the Mohawks to 15-12 for the season, while the Comets fall to 0-25.
Conference games
Central City 12-7
Marquette 2-1
At Central City;
The Mohawks were swept by a good Central City team 12-2 and 7-1. Game one was a five inning game that the host team scored in every inning to end the game by the mercy rule.
Marquette scored in their first and last at-bat to end it 12-2. Central City had 12-hits and no-errors while Marquette had six hits three miscues. Holly Kremer and Halle Kilburg both went 2x3 to lead the Mohawks . Sunny North was the losing pitcher for Marquette.
Game two had the host jump pitch to a 4-1 after three innings and a 3-run sixth sealed the outcome in a 7-1 victory. Grace Tath allowed 5-hits, but the Mohawk defense was poor in the 7-1 loss.
Marquette managed just three hits scoring their run in the top of the third inning.
The losses move the Mohawks to 12-12 on the year.
Marquette 9-12
Midland 1-0
At Cole Park:
Marquette girls moved their record to 14-12 with a double-header sweep of Midland.
The Mohawks were keyed by the one-hit pitching efforts of Sunny North and Grace Tath.
The offense was fueled by Emma Callaghan, Beatrice Kemp and Katherine Heimbuch all with three hits in the two games.
Bellevue Girls
Mid-Prairie 8
Bellevue 1
At Wellman:
In a well played cross district match-up between the Comets and Hawks Bellevue out-hit the host team 9-7 but came up short on the scoreboard 8-1. A well played game by both teams (one error) saw the Hawks take a 3-0 lead before Bellevue scored in their at third bat. The Hawks then scored four runs in the next two innings to hold a 7-1 lead. A sixth inning score ended it 8-1 and sent the Comets to their 24-consecutive defeat.
Alyssa Manders pitched all 6-innings allowing 8-runs . 6-earned, on 7-hits, 7-walks.
Adyson Nemmers 2x4 and Kenna Duesing 2x3 led the Comets hitting. Ashley Nemmers had the Comet rbi.
Northeast Tourney Scores
Northeast 15
Bellevue 3
At Goose Lake :
In first round play of the Rebel Invitational the host team recorded a 15-3 win over the Comets, The game ended by the mercy rule after 4-innings. The Rebels out-hit the Comets five -three but capitalized on the young Comet miscues to score their 15-runs, seven in the second inning.
Monticello 18
Bellevue 2
In second round play Monticello took advantage of 17-walks to run by Bellevue 18-2. They scored 10-runs in the first and added eight more in the second to end it by the mercy rule. Ashley Nemmers had two of the Comets three hits and two RBIs.
Cal/Wheat 6
Bellevue 1
The third game of the tournament went seven innings with Bellevue losing 6-1. Briana Laughlin went 2x3 and scored the Comets run.
G. Marshall took the pitching loss allowing 10-hits but just 2-earned runs in a complete game effort for the Comets.
