Cedar Valley
Christian 3
Marquette1
At The MEC:
The Mohawks opened Tri-Rivers East Conference Tournament play with a four set match loss to the visiting Huskies.
The Huskies dominated the first two sets 25-12, 25-10 before the Mohawks battled back in set three to earn a hard fought 25-20 victory.
In set four the two teams traded side outs until a late serving run sealed a 25-18 win for the Huskies and the match 3-1.
The loss drops the Mohawks to 0-1 conference 1-20 overall.
Marquette Stats
Kills-
Maura Tracy 7, Ellie O’Brien 6
Assists-
Emma Callaghan 19
Aces-
Tracy 2, O'Brien 1
Blocks-
Ellie ‘O'Brien 4
Digs-
O’Brien 18, Holly Kremer 17, Elise Kilburg 16
Prince of Peace 3
Marquette 0
At Clinton;
The Mohawks fell to the Irish in straight sets. The scores went 25-8. 25-12 and 25-14. The loss keeps the Mohawks winless in Tri-Rivers play and drops their
record to 1-20 for the year.
Team Stats
Kills-
Ellie O’Brien 5
Holly Kremer 3
Assists-
Emma Callaghan 9
Aces-
Ellie O’Brien 1
Holly Kremer 1
Blocks-
Maura Tracy 1
Emma Callaghan 1
Digs-
Elise Kilburg 15
Maura Tracy 8
