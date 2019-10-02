Emma Callaghan

#14 Emma Callaghan tries to get out of the way of #13 Ellie O’Brien’s dig effort

 Cedar Valley

Christian 3

 Marquette1

 At The MEC:

 The Mohawks opened Tri-Rivers East Conference Tournament play with a four set match loss to the visiting   Huskies.

   The Huskies dominated the first two sets 25-12, 25-10 before the Mohawks battled back in set three to earn a hard fought 25-20 victory.

 In set four the two teams traded side outs until a late serving run sealed a 25-18 win for the Huskies and the match 3-1.

 The loss drops the Mohawks to 0-1 conference  1-20 overall.

 Marquette Stats

 Kills-

 Maura Tracy 7, Ellie O’Brien 6

 Assists-

 Emma Callaghan 19

 Aces-

  Tracy 2, O'Brien 1

 Blocks-

 Ellie ‘O'Brien 4

 Digs-

O’Brien 18, Holly Kremer 17, Elise Kilburg 16

   Prince of Peace 3

 Marquette  0

At Clinton;

 The Mohawks fell to the Irish in straight sets. The scores went 25-8. 25-12 and 25-14. The loss keeps the Mohawks winless in Tri-Rivers play and drops their

record to 1-20 for the year.

Team Stats

 Kills-

Ellie O’Brien 5

 Holly Kremer 3

 Assists-

Emma Callaghan 9

Aces-

Ellie O’Brien 1

 Holly Kremer 1

 Blocks-

Maura Tracy 1

 Emma Callaghan 1

Digs-

Elise Kilburg 15

 Maura Tracy 8