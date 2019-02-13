Boys
Easton Valley 79
Marquette 48
At Preston:
The high flying River Hawks started fast and flew past the Mohawks 79-48. They went up 18-8 after the first quarter and doubled their total at halftime 36-20. A 15-point scoring discrepancy in the second half (43--28) made the final score ugly. Ten different players scored the potent Hawks led by Cade Jargo with 18-pts.
The hot shooting River Hawks drilled 11-three point baskets in the lopsided victory.
Ethan Pfiffner scored 18 points for Marquette and Danny Koos added 13.
The loss drops the Mohawks to 5-13 while the River Hawks improve to 18-3.
Scoring summary
E. Valley 18 18 19 24-79
Marquette 8 12 9 18-48
Scoring
Easton Valley (79)
Cade Jargo 18, N. Trenkamp 16. J.Weber 10, C. Runde 2, C. Hartung 13, K. Cornielsen 2, A. Daniels 3, H. Holdgrafer 9. J. House 2, H. Bowmann 3. Totals 28 12-16 79
Marquette (48)-
Ethan Pfiffner 18, Danny Koos 13, Jeb Schwager 3, Ty Parker 4. Parker Mueller 2, Matt Brinker 6, Tyler Kramer 2 Totals 18 10-15 49
Girls
Marquette 56
Cal/ Wheat 43
At Wheatland:
Marquette girls clinched the Tri-Rivers Conference East with a 56-43 win over Cal/Wheat. The win the 13th in a row for the Class 1A 8th rated Mohawks.
They pulled away from a 12-7 first quarter lead scoring 38-pts in the middle two quarters to carry a 50-29 lead into the final quarter.
The game turned rough but the Mohawks kept their composure and managed the 13-pt victory.
Teona Richman led the Mohawks with a double-double, 17-pts 12-rebounds Tori Michel added a double-double with 12-pts and 17-rebounds, Lizzy Parker chipped in 14-pts including three- threes.
Scoring summary
Marquette 12 19 19 6 -56
Cal/ Wheat 7 7 15 14 -43
Scoring
Marquette (56)-
Tori Michel 12, Teona Richman 17, Lizzy Parker 14, Miranda Peters 9, Macey Kremer 4. Totals 17 18-30 56
Game with POP played Sunday, night. Stats NA by press time
