Girls
Marquette 58
Cedar Valley Christian 8
At Cedar Rapids :
The Mohawks completed a sweep of conference foes with a 58-8 crushing of a weak Cedar Valley Christian team.
Another win for a very good team in a soft conference that neither team benefits from.
Defense and the front court size of the Mohawks fueled the ugly win over the Huskies.
Scoring summary
Marquette 17 18 16 7 -58
CVC 4 2 0 2- 8
Scoring
Marquette (58)-
Holly Kremer 10, Elise Kilburg 1, Halle Kilburg 2, Miranda Peters 13, Delaney Banowetz 5, Ellie ‘O'Brien 10, Tori Michel 17
CVC(8)-
M. Lowen 2, A Scroggs 2, K. Gaels 4
Non Conference
Marquette 42
Anamosa 38
In a non-conference make-up game the Mohawks battled their way to a 42-38 point win. The Mohawks trailed after one quarter 14-1-13 but fought back to lead 26-24 at the half. The fast paced first half turned into a low scoring second frame with the Mohawk's holding on for the four point victory 42-38.
Miranda Peters scored 15-points to lead Marquette , Tori Michels added 14-points 16-rebounds. Peters scored ten first half points to help the Mohawks retake the 26-24 lead.
Scoring summary
Marquette 13 13 9 9 -44
Anamosa 14 10 5 9 -38
Scoring
Marquette (44)-
Miranda Peters 14, Ellie O’Brien 5,Holly Kremer 3, Tori Michels 14,Delaney Banowetz 3, Halle Kilburg 4,
Anamosa (38)-
J. Banowetz 4, K. Deitker 3, C.Venenga 5, M. McQuillen 12,M. Helms 10, L.Rogers 2.
Boys
Marquette 56
Cedar Valley Christian 46
At Cedar Rapids:`
Marquette boys snapped a losing skid with a 56-48 win over Cedar Valley Christian
The Mohawks grabbed a 11-7 first quarter lead and then the game became very even. The Mohawks and Huskies traded baskets for three quarters with Marquette winning two and Huskies the 4th.
Carson Michels led the Mohawks with 26 points, Levi Telecky had 18 for the Huskies.
The win moves the Mohawks to 5-15 and drops the Huskies to 4-17. Marquette ends their regular season with a match-up with Class 1A River Hawks on Friday at home.
Scoring summary
Marquette 11 18 13 14 -56
CVC 7 15 10 16 -48
Scoring
Marquette (56)-
Carson Michels 26, Aza Berthel 4, Nic Hager 8, Tristan Pfiffner 2, Matt Brinker 13, Nolan Tracy 3.
CVC(48)-
L.Telecky 18,B Jensen, J. Wacker 7, D. Grimm 8, Z. Slama 14.
Easton Valley 69
Marquette 47
At the MEC:
The Mohawks were no match for the state’s top ranked Class 1A team. They put for a fine effort against the River Hawks but came up short 69 -47.
The visitors a deep team played used several different combinations to earn the easy victory and remain unbeaten.
Carson Michels a bright spot for the Mohawks scored 24 points, Matt Brinker added 10.
The River Hawks were led by Braydin Farrell with 21-points, Caleb Cornilisen added18. They move into tournament play 21-0. The Mohawks drop to 5-16.
Scoring summary
Eas.Valley22 12 19 16 -69
Marquette 9 12 10 16 -47
Scoring
Easton Valley (69)-
Cade Jargo10,Nate Trenkamp 8, Braydin Farrell 21, Kaleb Cornilisen 16, Cayden Deardorf 4, Hunter Holdgrafer 7, Logan House 3
Marquette (47)
Carson Michels 24,Aza Berthel 1, Nick Hager 7, Parker Mueller 5,Matt Brinker 10
