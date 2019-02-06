Boys -split Tri Rivers
Conference games
Marquette 88
Cedar Valley Christian 53
At the MEC:
The Mohawks rolled to a 88-53 win over Cedar Valley Christian in a Tri-Rivers Conference match at Marquette. Matt Brinker scored 33-points to lead a foursome of Mohawk players in double figures. The win improves the Mohawks to 5-12 for the season
Scoring summary
Marquette 18 24 15 21-88
C.V.Christian 4 23 15 11-53
Scoring
Marquette (88) -
Matt Brinker 33, Ty Parker 12,Jeb Schwager 1, Aza Berthel 2, Danny Koos 14, Ethan Pfiffner 10. Parker Mueller 4, Jake Anderson 5, Nick Hager 3, Tyler Kremer 4. Totals 37 8-13 88
Lisbon 58
Marquette 44
At Lisbon:
A close game in the first half turned quickly in the third quarter with the Lions opening up a 12-pt 44-32 lead on their way to a 56-44 Tri-Rivers Conference victory.
The Mohawks Ethan Pfiffner scored 19 pts in a losing effort, The loss drops the Mohawks to 5-13 on the season with three games remaining .
Scoring summary
Lisbon17 11 16 14 -56
Marquette 15 12 5 12 -44
Scoring
Marquette (44)-
Ethan Pfiffner 19, Jeb Schwager 3, Aza Berthel 4, Ty Parker 5, Danny Koos 5, Parker Mueller 3, Matt Brinker 5, 14 11-15 44
Girls push record
to 18-2
Marquette 57
Cedar Valley Christian 27
At the MEC:
The Mohawks jumped out to a 11-1st quarter lead and pushed that 32-8 at the half.
Four players scored seven or more points for Marquette led by Teona Richman’s 14. Miranda Peters added 12 Lizzy Parker nine, Macey Kremer eight and Tori Michel seven, On defense the Mohawks just missed blanking the visitors in two quarters allowing just 2& 4 points.
The win moves the Mohawks record to 17-0 in Class 1A play 17-2 for the season with their losses coming to Class 2A school
Scoring summary
Marquette11 21 14 11 -57
C. V. Christian 2 6 4 9 -21
Scoring
Marquette (57)-
Teona Richman 14, Miranda Peters 12, Lizzy Parker 9, Macey Kremer 8, Tori Michels 7, Ellie O’ Brien 6, Halle Kilburg 1. Totals 22-8-15 57
Marquette 71
Lisbon 30
At Lisbon:
The Mohawks continued their winning ways (13 in a row) with a 71-30 blowout of the Lisbon Lions.
The win moves the Class 1A 8th rated Mohawks to 17-2 with four games remaining this week.
From the tip the Mohawks were in control running out to a 18-9 lead pushing that to a 34-16 halftime lead.
A 23-point 3rd quarter brought the reserves in the game to finish the lopsided win.
Four players managed to get to double figures led by junior Miranda Peters with 20 pts. senior Teona Richman added 12-pts, Macey Kremer and Tori Michels added 10-pts each for the Mohawks
Scoring summary
Marquette 18 16 23 14 -71
Lisbon 9 7 10 4-30
Scoring
Marquette (71)-
Tori Michel 10, Macey Kremer 10, Teona Richman 12, Miranda Peters 20, Delaney Banowetz 1, Holly Kremer 6, Ellie O'Brien 4, Lizzy Parker 8. Totals 24 23-32 71
3pt goals- none
