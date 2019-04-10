 At Bellevue

 Golf Course

 Marquette girls hosted a four team golf event with Midland,Cascade and  Bellevue  an came away with a 17-stroke victory.   

 Team Scores

 Marquette 228

 Bellevue 245

 Midland 252

 Cascade 279

They did not have Medalist or runner-up but had all four team members shoot in the fifties for a winning 228 team total. That was  seventeen strokes better then Bellevue with  245.

 Bellevue did have the Medalist and runner-up shooting identical scores  of 54 that was decided on a criteria. Paige Deppe and  teammate Sierra Nemmers  had the 54’s  with Deppe winning on criteria.

 Marquette’s winning team scores came from Lauren Sieverding 55, Beatrice Kemp 56,Hannah Sieverding 57, and Justina Denlinger 58.

Deppe & Nemmers teammates Audrie Wedeking a 58 and Adrian Humphrey

 79.

 AtValley Oaks:

 No team score

Beatrice Kemp 56 (Medalist)

 Justina Denlinger 57 runnerup

 Nannah Sieverding 63

Boys Scores

 At Bellevue Golf Club:

 Midland 204

 Marquette 232

 Led by Medalist Damon Huston 49 and runner-up Peyton Rupp the Eagles best the Mohawks by 28-strokes 204-232.

 Marquette scores

Christian Prull 54

Jake Keil 59

Tristan Pfiffner 60

 Joe Anderson 59

 Danny Koos 61