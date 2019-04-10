At Bellevue
Golf Course
Marquette girls hosted a four team golf event with Midland,Cascade and Bellevue an came away with a 17-stroke victory.
Team Scores
Marquette 228
Bellevue 245
Midland 252
Cascade 279
They did not have Medalist or runner-up but had all four team members shoot in the fifties for a winning 228 team total. That was seventeen strokes better then Bellevue with 245.
Bellevue did have the Medalist and runner-up shooting identical scores of 54 that was decided on a criteria. Paige Deppe and teammate Sierra Nemmers had the 54’s with Deppe winning on criteria.
Marquette’s winning team scores came from Lauren Sieverding 55, Beatrice Kemp 56,Hannah Sieverding 57, and Justina Denlinger 58.
Deppe & Nemmers teammates Audrie Wedeking a 58 and Adrian Humphrey
79.
AtValley Oaks:
No team score
Beatrice Kemp 56 (Medalist)
Justina Denlinger 57 runnerup
Nannah Sieverding 63
Boys Scores
At Bellevue Golf Club:
Midland 204
Marquette 232
Led by Medalist Damon Huston 49 and runner-up Peyton Rupp the Eagles best the Mohawks by 28-strokes 204-232.
Marquette scores
Christian Prull 54
Jake Keil 59
Tristan Pfiffner 60
Joe Anderson 59
Danny Koos 61
Commented
