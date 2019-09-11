Non District Football
Camanche 19
Bellevue 14
At Camanche:
In a tough non-district loss, the Comets won everywhere but on the scoreboard. The team held the advantage in 1st downs, number of plays, total yardage, time of possession and other categories, but not the numbers that count on the scoreboard. The Indians 4th quarter touchdown won it 19-14.
The game started ugly for Bellevue in the first series, A fumbled kick-off and an interception on the 3rd play gave the Indians a 7-0 lead 48 seconds into the game.
The Comets responded and put together a solid drive that stalled out deep in Indian territory.
Camanche then used big plays -the last a 43-yard run to go up 13-0 (PAT failed) 9 minutes into the game.
Bellevue took the ensuing kick-off, using the legs of sophomore running back Jacob Waller and quarterback Max Jackson’s arm to put together a drive capped off by a pass play from Jackson to Waller for a 43-yardscoring play. Ty Kloser’s kick was good and it was 13-7 with 42-seconds left in the first quarter.
The second quarter went scoreless. Both teams made mistakes or costly penalties to send the game to halftime 13-7.
The Indians took the second half kick off and went three and out.
The Comets used the defensive stop to spark the offense. Senior running back Ben Parker and Jackson drove the team down to the 5-yard line where Parker ran it in to tie the score 13-13. Ty Kloser’s PAT made 14-13 Comets.
The Comet defense played well most of the game, but the offense turned the ball over too many times, forcing the defense to come up big again. The Indians finally got offense to retake the lead 19-14 early in the 4th quarter
Down, the Comets put together solid drives that looked promising but miscues kept them from scoring and it ended 19-14 a game the Comets may have won.
Scoring summary
Camanche 13 0 0 7 -19
Bellevue 7 0 7 0-14
Team stats
Bellevue Camanche
20 1st downs 12
60 no of plays 51
25:00 time of poss 23:00
7-16 passes com. 12-24
1-4 td-ints 1-1
102 pass yds 152
44-189 rushes-yds 27-18
5 turnovers 1
6-55 pen-yds 2-20
3-105 punts yds 7-227
Individual stats
Passing- Max Jackson 7-16 102 td 4-ints
Receiving- Jacob Waller 8-84yds,td
Ben Parker 1-8yds
Rushing- Ben Parker 14- 86 yds
Max Jackson 22-71 yds
Jacob Waller 8-32yds
Defensive stats
Tackles
Luke Giesemann 11-8solo, 3ast, sack, 2TFL
Jacob Waller 6-3solo,3ast, TFL
Isaac Carter 5- 3solo, 2ast, TFL
Ben Parker 5- 2 solo, 3 ast, 2 sacks, 2 TFL
Tyquan Strowder 4, 3 solo, ast, 2 TFL
Max Jackson 3-3solo
Colby Sieverding 3- 2 solo, ast
Jacob Whitmore 3- 2 solo, ast
Justin Carrier 4- 2-solo, 2 sacks, 2TFL
Jackson Mueller 2-solo, ast
Austin Hager 1- solo
Riley Carrier 1- ast
Logan Manders int
Punt returns
Colby Sieverding 1-11 yds
Kick-off returns
Jacob Waller 3-77yds
Colby Sieverding 1-3yds
