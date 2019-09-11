 Non District Football

Camanche 19

 Bellevue 14

At Camanche:

  In a tough non-district loss, the Comets won everywhere but on the scoreboard. The team held the advantage in 1st downs, number of plays, total yardage,  time of possession and other categories, but not the numbers that count on the scoreboard.    The Indians  4th quarter touchdown won it 19-14.

  The game started ugly for Bellevue in the first series,  A fumbled kick-off and an  interception on the 3rd play  gave the Indians a 7-0 lead 48 seconds into the game.

  The Comets responded and put together a solid drive that stalled out deep in Indian territory.

  Camanche then used big plays -the last a 43-yard run to go up 13-0 (PAT failed)  9 minutes into the game.

 Bellevue took the ensuing kick-off,  using the  legs of   sophomore running back Jacob Waller and quarterback Max Jackson’s arm to put together a drive capped off by a pass play from Jackson to Waller for a  43-yardscoring play. Ty Kloser’s kick was good  and it was 13-7 with 42-seconds left in the first quarter.

 The second quarter went scoreless. Both teams made mistakes  or costly penalties to send the game to halftime 13-7.

  The Indians took the second half kick off and went three and out.

  The Comets used the defensive stop to spark the offense. Senior running back Ben Parker and Jackson drove  the team  down to the 5-yard line where Parker ran it in to tie the score 13-13. Ty Kloser’s PAT made 14-13 Comets.

  The Comet defense played well most of the game, but the offense turned the ball over too many times, forcing the defense to come up big again. The Indians finally  got  offense to retake the lead 19-14 early in the 4th quarter

  Down, the Comets put together solid drives that  looked promising but miscues kept them from scoring  and it ended 19-14 a game  the Comets may have won.  

Scoring summary

Camanche 13  0  0  7 -19

Bellevue 7  0  7  0-14

Team stats

Bellevue         Camanche

 20        1st downs      12

60        no of plays     51

25:00  time of poss      23:00

7-16      passes com.   12-24

1-4       td-ints          1-1  

102       pass yds      152

44-189    rushes-yds    27-18

5           turnovers          1

 6-55       pen-yds        2-20

3-105   punts yds      7-227

 Individual stats

Passing-  Max Jackson  7-16  102 td 4-ints

 Receiving- Jacob Waller 8-84yds,td

 Ben Parker 1-8yds

 Rushing- Ben Parker 14- 86 yds

Max Jackson 22-71 yds

 Jacob Waller 8-32yds

 Defensive stats

 Tackles

Luke Giesemann 11-8solo, 3ast, sack, 2TFL

 Jacob Waller 6-3solo,3ast, TFL

Isaac Carter 5- 3solo, 2ast, TFL

Ben Parker 5- 2 solo, 3 ast, 2 sacks, 2 TFL

Tyquan Strowder 4, 3 solo, ast, 2 TFL

Max Jackson 3-3solo

 Colby Sieverding 3- 2 solo, ast

 Jacob Whitmore 3- 2 solo, ast

Justin Carrier 4- 2-solo, 2 sacks, 2TFL

 Jackson Mueller 2-solo, ast

Austin Hager 1- solo

Riley Carrier 1- ast   

Logan Manders         int

 Punt returns

Colby Sieverding 1-11 yds

 Kick-off returns

Jacob Waller 3-77yds

Colby Sieverding 1-3yds