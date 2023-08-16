Baseball fans in Wisconsin pull for the Brewers, while older fans remember the Braves. Few recognize that Milwaukee has actually been the home of three Major League Baseball franchises.
During the American League’s inaugural season of 1901, the city had another team, a long-forgotten footnote in the rich history of baseball in the Brew City. That franchise, also called the Brewers, left after that lone season to become the St. Louis Browns, and have since moved on to Baltimore.
The Milwaukee squad of 1901 was a continuation of a franchise that opened for play in 1894. That team was part of the Western League, a top minor league circuit run by Ban Johnson and Charles Comiskey, the future White Sox owner.
Comiskey and Johnson changed the name of their league to the American in 1900, clearly with an eye on big-league status.
On March 5 of that year, Comiskey, Johnson, and Mack met with attorney Henry Killilea and his brother, Matt (the Milwaukee team president) in Room 185 of the Republican House to discuss the establishment of a new major league circuit. A year later, in 1901, the circuit declared itself as major, giving birth to the American League of today.
Johnson served as president of the new league until 1927. Killilea continued as the owner of the Brewers, the major-league version, who looked to continue their winning ways. The team played at the Lloyd Street Grounds, one mile north of downtown Milwaukee at the corner of North 18th and West Lloyd.
The player-manager Hugh Duffy, one of the top hitters of the era, who had won the Triple Crown while hitting .440 for Brooklyn in 1894. That mark is still a single-season major-league record. Duffy, an Irish immigrant who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1945, batted .302 in 79 games, mostly in the outfield, in 1901.
First baseman John Anderson, who was one of the few natives of Norway to ever play in Major League Baseball, produced a .330 average and 99 RBI for the Brewers in the best season in his fourteen-year big-league career.
On the mound, Bill Reidy won sixteen games, the most in his brief six-year stint in the majors, to go along with 28 complete games. Fellow hurler Pink Hawley had led the majors with 34 complete games for the New York Giants the previous season. For his efforts, Hawley was signed by Milwaukee to a $3,000 contract for the 1901 season.
Those individual efforts, however, could not save the Brewers from disaster. The team limped to a last-place finish at 48-89, 35 and a half games behind pennant-winning Chicago.
Not surprisingly, Milwaukee fans stayed away, as attendance ranked seventh in the eight-team league at 139,034. Fans in other ballparks probably liked to see Milwaukee come to town, as the Brewers lost 52 of their 68 road games.
The season opener in Detroit on April 25 was an omen of things to come. The Brewers were leading 13-4 going into the bottom of the ninth before the Tigers erupted for ten runs to pull out a 14-13 win. It remains the largest ninth-inning comeback in MLB history.
The Brewers proceeded to lose their first five games, and never rose higher than three games under .500 from there, following a rare four-game winning streak in May that boosted them to 8-11. They beat Detroit in the second game of a doubleheader on July 4 to break an eight-game losing streak. From Aug. 6-22, Milwaukee dropped 13 of 15 games.
The Brewers then concluded the season with losses in 12 of their last 14. At least games in that era didn’t take too long. Most of Milwaukee’s games were under two hours, including a 6-4 win over Washington in the first game of a September 8 doubleheader that lasted only 1:15.
The second game that day, a 7-4 loss, was over in 1:48, meaning that the entire doubleheader was played in 3:03.
The Brewers left town after that single season for St. Louis, where they played through the 1953 season as the Browns.
In 1954, the franchise moved again to become the Baltimore Orioles, who refuse to recognize any seasons before their arrival in the city – including the long-forgotten 1901 season in Milwaukee.
Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville, Ill. He may be reached at 217-710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.
