Baseball fans in Wisconsin pull for the Brewers, while older fans remember the Braves. Few recognize that Milwaukee has actually been the home of three Major League Baseball franchises.

During the American League’s inaugural season of 1901, the city had another team, a long-forgotten footnote in the rich history of baseball in the Brew City. That franchise, also called the Brewers, left after that lone season to become the St. Louis Browns, and have since moved on to Baltimore.