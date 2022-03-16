On March 5 and 6, Bellevue Archery participated in the annual National Archery in the Schools (NASP) State Tournament held in Des Moines at the State Fairgrounds.
The State Tournament is only for the top archers across Iowa. To qualify, the state sets a minimum qualifying score an archer has to meet and are then put into tiers for flight selection. This year, Bellevue archery took 18 archers out. Some competed only in bullseye or 3D, while a few competed in both tournaments.
For bullseye, 1,786 archers from 113 schools participated. NASP awarded plaques to the top 10 male and top 10 female high school and middle school archers, and the top 5 male and top 5 female elementary school archers.
The 15 Bellevue archers who participated in bullseye were Sidney Fondell, Payton Bellings, Grace Brewer, Brook Davies, Trevor Klein, Carsen Michels, Van Weis, Aiden Weis, Cheyanne Merrick, Kindrick Decker, MaryKate Flickinger, Cameron Veach, Aiden Kieffer, Amber Kremer, and Juli McHugh.
While Bellevue had some of the top ranked archers in Iowa shooting in this tournament, the competition proved to be fierce as archers battled it out over the course of two days. In the end, Carsen Michels, 5th grade student at Bellevue Elementary, placed 4th in the bullseye elementary division with a score of 263.
Sidney Fondell was named to the All State Bullseye Team. The top 6 female and top 6 male archers in Iowa are named to the All State team. Officials combine the archers' top two regular season and state scores to figure out who will be honored with the All-State title. Fondell had a combined score of 867.
For 3D, 658 archers from 77 schools participated. NASP awarded plaques to the top 10 male and top 10 female high school and middle school archers, and the top 5 male and top 5 female elementary school archers. Bellevue had seven archers participate in 3D, Payton Bellings, Cheyanne Merrick, AJ Humphrey, Koleson Merrick, Amelia Taylor, Cameron Veach, and Carsen Michels.
Carsen Michels placed 5th in the elementary female division with a score of 257 and Payton Bellings placed 3rd in the high school female division with a score of 288.
Bellings was named to the All-State 3D Team with a combined score of 860. If an archer finishes in the top 10 of their division, they move on to the NASP National Tournament which is held May 12-14 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Carsen Michels will be participating at Nationals in both bullseye and 3D, and Payton Bellings will be participating in 3D at Nationals.
