On Tuesday June 27 Marquette Catholic played host to the Durant Wildcats at Cole Park and won a real thriller 9-8. The Cats struck first with a run in the opening frame. In the fourth inning Jack Kirk singled in two runs to give Marquette a 2-1 lead. Later in the game Durant scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning which at the time game them a 7-2 lead. But Marquette got up off the mat in the bottom of six, responding with six runs of their own to regain the lead 8-7.
The Wildcats tied the game at 8 in the top of the seventh, only to see Cam Casel deliver a dramatic walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh scoring Jack Kirk, giving Marquette a 9-8 victory.
