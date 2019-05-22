Class 1A State Track
At Des Moines:
The Marquette girls track team competed in Drake Stadium without a senior. Despite the lack of experience the group competed with the state’s best.
The 4x800 relay team of Allison Kettmann, Holly Beauchamp, Kaylee Koos and Halle Kilburg ran a 10;35 for 13th place
Kilburg also qualified in the 3000 running a 12.32 for 22nd place. she finished 18th in the 1500 at 5:18 and ran a2.29 for 12th place.
The Mohawks earned no medals and did not score a point in the meet.
