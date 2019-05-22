Marquette logo

 Class 1A State Track

   At Des Moines:

The Marquette  girls track team competed in Drake Stadium   without a senior. Despite the lack of  experience  the group  competed with the state’s best.

The 4x800 relay team of Allison Kettmann, Holly Beauchamp, Kaylee Koos and Halle Kilburg ran a 10;35 for 13th place

 Kilburg also qualified in the 3000 running a 12.32 for 22nd place. she finished 18th in the 1500 at  5:18 and ran a2.29 for 12th place.

The Mohawks earned no medals and did not score a point in the meet. 