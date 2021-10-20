Marquette Girls XC

The Marquette Girls XC team that took first place at the Tri-River Conference Meet included (left to right) Maya Oliver, Kalyn Skrivseth, Kaylee Koos, Holly Beauchamp, Allison Kettmann, Coach Olivia Dietzel and Alaina DeSotel.

 Tri Rivers

 Conference CC

 Marquette girls

 Champions

At  Bellevue Golf Course:

 The Marquette girls claimed a Tri-Rivers Conference  Cross Country Championship, underscoring North Linn 43-44 last week.  

 Marquette, hosting the four team conference meet,  had Holly Beauchamp finish 2nd in 21:02, Allison Kettmann 3rd in 21:36 Kaylee Koos 6th in in 22:49, and Kayln Skrivseth 9th in 23:08. Maya Oliver ran 23rd in 30:53 to complete the five team 43 score just enough to edge North Linn with 44. Alaina DeSotel was 24th in 34:59.

Noelle Steines from Cal/ Wheat ran 18:41 to win the  Tri-Rivers title.

 Team scores

 Marquette 43

 North Linn 44

 Starmont /West Central 54

 Springville /Central City 78

Other schools competing short of runners included: Cal/Wheat, Edgewood-Colesburg and Maquoketa Valley

 Marquette Boys 7th

 Marquette boys were 7th in the eight team race run on the Bellevue Course.

 Mika Lensker was 11th in 18:59, Andrew Schmidt 16th in 19:35, Trevor Klein 43rd in 22:49, Ethan DeSotel 45th in 23:22, Joe Hager 50th in 24:20, Charlie Lane 52nd in 24:59

 Team scores

Maquoketa Valley 26

Starmont/West Central 63

 North inn 104

 Alburnett 113

 EdCo 126

POP 146

 Marquette 165

 Midland 184