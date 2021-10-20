Tri Rivers
Conference CC
Marquette girls
Champions
At Bellevue Golf Course:
The Marquette girls claimed a Tri-Rivers Conference Cross Country Championship, underscoring North Linn 43-44 last week.
Marquette, hosting the four team conference meet, had Holly Beauchamp finish 2nd in 21:02, Allison Kettmann 3rd in 21:36 Kaylee Koos 6th in in 22:49, and Kayln Skrivseth 9th in 23:08. Maya Oliver ran 23rd in 30:53 to complete the five team 43 score just enough to edge North Linn with 44. Alaina DeSotel was 24th in 34:59.
Noelle Steines from Cal/ Wheat ran 18:41 to win the Tri-Rivers title.
Team scores
Marquette 43
North Linn 44
Starmont /West Central 54
Springville /Central City 78
Other schools competing short of runners included: Cal/Wheat, Edgewood-Colesburg and Maquoketa Valley
Marquette Boys 7th
Marquette boys were 7th in the eight team race run on the Bellevue Course.
Mika Lensker was 11th in 18:59, Andrew Schmidt 16th in 19:35, Trevor Klein 43rd in 22:49, Ethan DeSotel 45th in 23:22, Joe Hager 50th in 24:20, Charlie Lane 52nd in 24:59
Team scores
Maquoketa Valley 26
Starmont/West Central 63
North inn 104
Alburnett 113
EdCo 126
POP 146
Marquette 165
Midland 184
