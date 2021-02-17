After being off the court for several weeks due to a combination of Covid protocals and bad weather, the Marquette girls basketball team came back to the hardwood and blew out their first opponent in 2021 post-season play. The lady Mohawks defeated Cedar Valley Christian, 65-12 last Thursday night in the Class 1A Region 5 post-season opener.
Marquette started off the contest with a series of successful 3-pointers. Senior Delaney Banowetz, who had a game-high 19 points, connected on three 3-pointers herself, including one right before the end of the first quarter to give Marquette a 23-0 lead.
After Cedar Valley Christian connected on a three-pointer to open the second period, Marquette quickly answered with three consecutive three-pointers from Emma Callaghan, Beatrice Kemp and Delaney Banowetz giving them a 44-3 lead at the half.
Banowetz had five of Marquette’s eight three-pointers. Elise Kilburg had 11 points, while Emma Callaghan and Holly Kremer recorded nine points each. Megan Kremer added seven on the night. Marquette was scheduled to play its quarterfinal contest at Clinton’s Prince of Peace on Tuesday. Results of that game were not known as of press time Monday.
