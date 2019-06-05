Girls
1st round Class 1A
Regional Girls Soccer
Marquette 1
Anamosa 0
At Felderman Park:
In Class 1A state soccer play, the Marquette girls team earned a hard fought 1-0victory over a good Anamosa team. Both teams showed up to play in a game moved up to compromise the weather predicted.
The first half was played to a 0-0 tie.
The second half was simular until Marquette caught a break on a ball deflected off of Anamosa’s goalie.
Holly Kremer assisted Delaney Banowetz in the 67th minute to score the games only goal. That was the only goal of the game as both defenses locked down to end it 1-0.
Juliana Penniston had two saves in goal and Lexi Metz 7 for Marquette.
Regional Semi-Final
Center Point-Urbana 5
Marquette 0
At Iowa City:
Marquette girls soccer team was eliminated from state play by a strong team from Center Point-Urbana 5-0.
Marquette, a young team with only two seniors pushed the state’s third ranked team in the second half despite being down 4-0.
They blanked the Pointers for 37-minutes but couldn’t generate enough offense to get back in the match. The Pointers scored their final goal in the 77th minute to close out Marquette's season with a 5-0 regional loss.
The Pointers defense held Marquette to just one shot on goal. Goalie Lexi Metz had 22-saves in 27 shots on goal.
Marquette will lose two seniors in Gwen Davis,and Macey Kremer. They helped start and build the Marquette girls soccer program into what it is today.
