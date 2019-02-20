Marquette 57
Prince of Peace 29
The Mohawks advanced to Class 1A regional-semi final play with a lop-sided 57-29 win over the Irish They went out 7-2 and never looked back in the blowout victory.
A mixture of Mohawk reserves and starters pushed the lead to 37-19 with just one quarter to play.
The Mohawks were led by senior guards Lizzy Parker with 20-points and Macey Kremer 12-pts. Eight roster players scored for Marquette .
Scoring summary
Marquette 7 17 13 20- 57
POP 2 11 6 10 -29
Scoring Marquette (59)-
Lizzy Parker 20, Macey Kremer 12, Miranda Peters 9, Emma Callaghan 2, Ellie O”Brien 4, Teona Richman 4, Holly Kremer 2 Tori Michel 6, Totals 22 -13-19 57
POP- (29) I Hansen 5, K.Goodsman 2, M. Schnier 2, L. Isenhour 4, A. Blount 16 Totals 10-8-14 29
3-pt goals BM- Parker 2, POP- Hansen
Regional Semi-Final
Marquette 52
Cal/Wheat 16
At the MEC:
Tremendous defense and team scoring balance fueled the Mohawks 52-16 rout of the Cal/ Wheat Warriors.
The Class 1A 7th ranked Mohawks raced out to an 18-0 lead shutting out the Warriors for the first 10-minutes of the game.
Leading the Mohawks front court play was senior Teona Richman with 15-points. front court teammates, Miranda Peters added 12 points and Tori Michel 9 points. Guards Macey Kremer 9 points and Lizzy Parker rounded out the scoring in the lopsided victory. Only the five starters scored for Marquette.
The win improves the Mohawks to 19-2, 19-0 in Class 1A. The win also advances the Mohawks to another regional final in Iowa City, at West High School to play 5th ranked Lynnville-Sully, a team they beat two years ago to advance to the state tournament. *As of press time we've got the results of the game against Lynnville-Sully (Ticket Punched)
Scoring summary
Marquette 13 13 14 12-52
Cal/Wheat 0 3 4 9 -16
Scoring Marquette (52)-
Teona Richman 15, Miranda Peters 12, Tori Michel 9 Macey Kremer 9 , Lizzy Parker 7 . Totals 21 9-17 52
Cal/ Wheat(16)- G. Eivert 2,K. Whitman 2, A. Luepker 6, E. Knutson 3, H. Tack . Totals 3-10-19 16
3-pt goals - BM- Parker
Class 1A district
quarter-final
Easton Valley 70
Marquette 43
At Clinton:
The Mohawks were eliminated from state play by a very good River Hawk group 70-43. They exit with a 5-16 record while the 18-3 River Hawks move into semi-final play in a game with EdCo Tuesday, Feb. 19th at Prince of Peace. Ethan Pfiffner scored 20 points for Marquette but the balance and depth of the River Hawks prevailed.
The Hawks doubled up the Mohawks 32-16 at halftime and won the second half scoring 36-27 to seal the lopsided win. Pfiffner led the Mohawks with 20-points, Danny Koos added 13.The Mohawks will graduate five seniors: Jeb Schwager, Danny Koos, Ethan Pfiffner, Tyler Kremer, and Ty Parker all that were starters during their careers.
Scoring summary
East. Valley13 19 17 19-70
Marquette -9 7 10 17 -43
Scoring Marquette (43)-
Ethan Pfiffner 20,Danny Koos 13, Ty Parker 6, Jeb Schwager 3, Tyler Kremer 1 Totals 17 6-9 43
River Hawks (70)- B.Junge 1. C. Jargo 6, N. Trenkamp 8, J. Weber 20, C. Kunde 2, C. Hartung 15, B. Farrell 3, K. Cornilisen 11, H. Holdgrafer 2, L. House 2. totals 26 9-16 70
