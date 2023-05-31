The Marquette boys soccer team won 3-2 against Cedar Valley Christian in recent post season action, with goals scored by Isaac Brinker, Cam Templeton, and Eli Scott.
The team then lost 0-3 to Hudson last week to end an outstanding Tri-Rivers soccer season.
Eli Scott led the team with 7 goals. Evan Scott led the team with 6 assists. Koen Roeder had 48 saves on the season.
“With this being my first year as a head coach, I had plans and goals in mind, but this team surpassed all my expectations. We improved as the season went on and were able to make necessary adjustments both at practice and during games,” said coach Tyler Goedken. “We will be losing a great group of Seniors; Ethan DeSotel, Trevor Klein, Gavin O'Brien, Reiter Patzner, and Evan Scott. Their experience and leadership will be missed.”
