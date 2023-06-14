Both Marquette and Bellevue softball teams are off to a bit of a rough start this season in terms of wins on the diamond, but in Marquette’s case, it wasn’t for a lack of scoring.
Last week, Marquette softball was sweeped in a double-header against Midland 14-13 and 13-12 respectively.
Then against Edgewood Colesburg, Marquette was sweeped again, 7-3 and 7-6 respectively.
Marquette did post one win over Maquoketa Valley 15-10, but lost the nightcap, 2-6.
The Bellevue softball team lost to Northeast 0-13 and 3-7 respectively during a double-header last week.
No individual statistics were posted or received for either softball team last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.