On Friday, June 2, the Marquette Catholic baseball team had the brooms out in a double-header with Cal-Wheat in Bellevue. They took the first game 4-2, and the nightcap 6-3.
In the first game righthander Cameron Casel got the start for Marquette and surrendered two runs on four hits over four innings of work. He also fanned four batters.
Eli Scott, Cam Casel and Cameron Templeton all had base knocks for Marquette. Templeton also had three of Marquette's nine stolen bases in the game.
Cam Templeton came out of the pen tossing the final two innings to pick up the save.
Marquette completed the sweep in the second game 6-3. They took the early lead by scoring two runs in the first, only to have Cal-Wheat come back with three of their own to take the lead. In the bottom of the fourth Marquette took the lead once again with two runs, and added some insurance in the fifth with two more.
Freshman Cal Bonifas was on the bump for Marquette, allowing three runs while fanning five in his three innings of work. Jaxton Leach entered the game in relief and picked up the win going three innings with three strikeouts.
Justin Sieverson and Cameron Templeton had top bats for Marquette with three hits apiece.
The wins sent Marquette's record to 8-2 on the season.
On Thursday June 1 Marquette Catholic traveled to Camanche for a boys varsity ballgame. Camanche came out on the winning end, 12-4. Marquette bats managed only 3 hits against two Camanche hurlers.
Evan Scott started on the mound for Marquette, with Kannon Still coming out of the pen for the final 4 1/3 innings. Cameron Casel knocked in a pair of runs for Marquette.
