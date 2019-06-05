Girls
Marquette 11
Cal/Wheat 10
At Bellevue :
The Marquette girls won a slugfest in game #1 of double-header moved to Cole Park in a weather related situation. The two teams trade leads from the first inning on. The Warriors led 2-0, Marquette went up 4-2 after one, then the visitors went up 6-4. The two teams continued trading leads until the games was tied at 10-10 after six innings.
The Mohawks and winning pitcher senior Sunny North held the Warriors scoreless in their at-bat in the seventh. Beatrice Kemp on a walk stole second, moved up to third and scored the winning run in the seventh with nobody out on a solid hit to left field.
It was a real back-and-forth slugfest aided by walks and errors that ran the score up.
Marquette had 9 hits, two each from Halle Kilburg, Emma Callaghan and Grace Tath. Tath hit two home runs for the Mohawks.
The visiting Warriors banged out 12 hits and had 8 costly errors.
Game #2
Marquette 14
Cal/Wheat4
Marquette jumped out to a 1-0 lead, fell behind 4-1, tied it at 4-4 and went on to with the game ended by the mercy rule after six innings 14-4.
Winning pitcher Grace Tath settled down after a 4-run fourth and blanked the Warriors on 4 hits the rest of the game before the Mohawks bats ended it in the sixth.
Halle Kilburg went 3x4, Emma Callaghan 3x4, Holly Kremer 2x4 andDelaney Banowetz 2x4.
Boys
Cal/Wheat 17-17
Marquette 0-0
At Cole Park:
The young Mohawks were no match for the highly rated Warriors. The team managed just one-hit off the Warrior pitching in the double-header.
The Warriors pitcher threw a four-inning perfect game in game two.
The hard-hitting Warriors hit everything the young Mohawks pitchers had to offer. They scored in every inning and they battled to earn the lopsided victories.
The games were moved to Cole Park due to storm damage to the Warrior fields in Calamus.
Last weeks girls Scores
Springville 10-11
Marquette 0-0
At Springville:
Marquette girls softball team was no-hit on both ends of a double-header played at Springville.
The scores were 10-0 and 11-1.
The Mohawks scored their lone run in the 4th inning of the second inning.
Holly Kremer and Holly Beauchamp absorbed the pitching losses.
