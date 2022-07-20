Marquette High School’s baseball and softball All-Conference and All-District selections have been released. The following student-athletes made the list.
Softball
Renee Hartung (senior) - 1st Team All Conference Outfield
Megan Kremer (sophomore) - 1st Team All Conference Infield
Elise Kilburg (junior) - 2nd Team All Conference Infield
Kaylee Koos (senior) - 2nd Team All Conference Outfield
Kylee Ready (senior) - Honorable Mention All Conference
Baseball
Zach Templeton (senior) - 1st Team All Conference Outfield, 2nd Team All District
Cam Templeton (freshman) - 2nd Team All Conference Outfield
Caden Kettmann (sophomore) - Honorable Mention All Conference
