MEN’S LEAGUE CHAMPS

THE team champions for Mens Thursday Night League at the Bellevue Golf Club for 2022 are pictured above. From left are Ron Besch, Bob Lucke, Peter Lucke and Marty Sheehy. The team has won a record three league championships in the past 5 years.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 79%
- Feels Like: 50°
- Heat Index: 52°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 50°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:49:19 AM
- Sunset: 06:58:49 PM
- Dew Point: 46°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly sunny. High around 65F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 6 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 10 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 11 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 12 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 12 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 12 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 11 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 10 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 8 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Iowa is the most Midwestern of places
- Drama over new soccer program continues
- Jeanette Catherine Gruhn
- Welcome Center will be sold
- Allen E. Kilburg, 89
- CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Franken poll shows him within 4 points of Grassley
- Bernard "Bernie, Bern" F. Kuhlmann
- Maquoketa Theisen’s store robbed for third time this year
- Dale Ambrosy, 57
- Intoxicated man arrested after pointing gun at Jackson Co. deputy
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.