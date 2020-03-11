Mens City League
Second Street 82
T Scheckel 22, P Wolter21, B. Jess 12
Korner Stop54
Lubisky 27, P. Felderman 19
Horizon Lanes 67
C.J Michel 15, P Felderman13, M Lux 13
Bellevue State Bank 65
T. Daugherty31, C. Daugherty 17
Championship Game
Bellevue State Bank70
T. Daugherty 22 . Daugherty 32
Young guns 51
B. Bormann 12, C. Larsen 10
Final Standings
Bellevue State Bank 8-2
Young Guns 8-2
Horizon Lanes 8-3
Second Street 4-6
Savanna Hawks 1-9
Korner Stop 0-10
League Wrap up
Bellevue Sate Bank beat the Young Guns to win the tiebreaker and the league title again in what was a very competitive mens league for the eighth time in ten years. Bank Team members include; Tyler Daugherty,Pete Bonifas,Jared Koos,Chet Knake Cade Daugherty, Aaron Schultz, Dave McKenna and Brian Feldot. The teams would like to thank their sponsors and referees for making the league a success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.