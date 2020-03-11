Men's City League

Team members of the Men’s City League Champion Bellevue State Bank Team include left  to right: Chet Knake, Cade Daugherty, Tyler Daugherty Pete Bonifas, Aaron Schultz, Dave McKenna and Brian Feldot.

Second Street 82

 T Scheckel 22, P Wolter21, B. Jess 12

Korner Stop54

 Lubisky 27, P. Felderman 19

 Horizon Lanes 67

C.J Michel 15, P Felderman13, M Lux 13

Bellevue State Bank 65

 T. Daugherty31, C. Daugherty 17

Championship Game

Bellevue State Bank70

  T. Daugherty 22 . Daugherty 32

Young guns 51

B. Bormann 12, C. Larsen 10

 Final Standings

Bellevue State Bank 8-2

 Young Guns  8-2

Horizon Lanes 8-3

Second Street 4-6

 Savanna Hawks 1-9

Korner Stop 0-10

 League Wrap up

Bellevue Sate Bank beat the Young Guns to win the tiebreaker and the league title again in what was a very competitive mens league for the eighth time in ten years. Bank Team members include; Tyler Daugherty,Pete Bonifas,Jared Koos,Chet Knake Cade Daugherty, Aaron Schultz, Dave McKenna and Brian Feldot. The teams would like to thank their sponsors and referees for making the league a success.