Bellevue State Bank 45
P,Bonifas 20
Second Street 42
Young Guns 59
J. Ernst 19, T. Banowetz 14
Horizon Lanes 55
D. Trenkamp16, M.Taylor 14
Ice Cream Shoppe 81
Sullivan 22, Benton 18,Miller 18
Savanna Hawks 80
Anderson 26 R. Naples 19
Partly cloudy skies. High 32F. Winds light and variable.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.
Partly to mostly cloudy. High 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: N @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 3mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNE @ 3mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
