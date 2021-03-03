Six members of Coach Courtney Boyd's Clarke University women's basketball team have been named to the 2020-21 Heart of America Athletic Conference All-Conference Team.
Two of them are from Bellevue. The all-conference teams were selected by a vote of league coaches.
Makenna Haase (SR/Freedom, Wis.), a three-time NAIA All-American, earned first-team all-conference honors for the fourth straight year. Nicole McDermott (FR/Cascade, Iowa) and Tina Ubl (JR/Shiocton, Wis.) both were cited as second-team all-conference selections, while Emma Kelchen (JR/Bellevue, Iowa), Giana Michels (SO/Bellevue, Iowa) and Morgan Pitz (SR/Farley, Iowa) earned spots on the honorable mention all-conference list.
Pitz and Ubl are both three-time all-conference honorees.
The all-conference team consisted of 10 first-team, 10 second-team and 23 honorable mention picks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.