On a cool night at the 3-30 Golf Club, the Marquette runners found their stride. The varsity boys placed 5th as a team. Junior Andrew Schmidt led the way, placing 14th (19:54.74). Ethan DeSotel followed behind in 27th (21:20.03), Trevor Klein in 32nd (22:09.12), Reiter Patzner 37th (22:52.45), and Wyatt Gregorich in 39th. (23:16.30).
The Marquette girls each placed in the top ten. Jessica Deaver finished 9th (23:05.25) and Kalyn Skrivseth 10th (23:24.84).
