The Marquette Cross Country teams hosted their home meet at the Bellevue Golf Course on October 3.
The varsity boys earned 4th place, missing 2nd place by only 7 points. Sophomore Spencer Roeder led the way placing 12th (19.38), followed immediately by Juniors Caden Kettmann (19.43) and Andrew Schmidt (19.56). Seniors Trevor Klein and Ethan DeSotel ran together, finishing 23rd (21.12) and 24th (21.21) respectively. Rounding out the team for Marquette was Freshman Wyatt Gregorich in 32nd (22.58) and Senior Reiter Patzner in 33rd (23.09). Marcus Blount from Prince of Peace won the individual race and Calamus-Wheatland took home the team title. Kaden Guenther of Bellevue finished 7th (19.01).
