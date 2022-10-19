The Marquette cross country teams competed last week at the Tri-Rivers Conference Championships, hosted at North Linn High School.
The runners made their way around the school grounds in cold and rainy conditions. Sophomore Kalyn Skrivseth led Marquette girls runners with a strong 14th place finish (22:53). Freshman Jessica Deaver placed 24th with a time of 24:48.
The Boys placed 10th as a team led by Junior Andrew Schmidt 33rd (20:13). Trevor Klein placed 44th (20:42), Ethan DeSotel 49th (21:21), Reiter Patzner 61st (23:27), and Wyatt Gregorich 62nd (23:30).
The Marquette middle school boys won the conference title by one point over Starmont West Central. Marquette will compete at the Cascade State Qualifying Meet at Fillmore Golf Course on Thursday October 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.