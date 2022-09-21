The Marquette Cross Country teams traveled to the Midland Invite at Little Bear Country Club in Wyoming last Monday on an altered course due to wet spots to take on Easton Valley, Northeast, North Cedar, Midland, and West Liberty. The boys squad saw a nice finish for their first team score of the year, placing third, only 8 points behind 2nd place North Cedar. All runners finished in the top 20 with Andrew Schmidt in 10th (24:28), Trevor Klein 12th (24:49), Ethan DeSotel 13th (25:06), Wyatt Gregorich 17th (26:16), and Reiter Patzner 19th (27:57). Northeast took the team title with a perfect score of 15 and Northeast Senior Carter Jargo came in 1st (21:19).
The Marquette girls both finished in the top 7, battling through tough running surfaces throughout the course. Freshman Jessica Deaver finished 5th with a time of 27:03 (8:42 pace) and Sophomore Kalyn Skrivseth finished 7th 28:40 (9:14 pace). Northeast took 1st place in the team race with a perfect score of 15 and North Cedar's Hunter Jones finished 1st individually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.