Evan Scott

Marquette’s Evan Scott drives around a defender in a game played at the MEC.

Boys

 Marquette 63

East Buchanan 56

At Winthrop:

Isaac Brinker & Evan Scott scored 11-points each to lead the Mohawks past th the Buccaneers 63-56.  Trevor Klein chipped in with 10- points , Kannon Still and Spencer Roeder added eight points each .in the Tri Rivers road victory.

 The Mohawks started slow but rebounded from  10-9 first quarter deficit to lead at halftime 27-24. They used a 36-32 second half scoring margin to pick up the road win. They move to 1-2 for the season.

  EdCO 72

Marquette 37

At Edgewood:

 The young Mohawks got behind big  early and never were able to get their offense running in a 72-37 loss to the Vikings.  EdCo used hot shooting and tough defense to run out to a 42-17 lead at the half and cruised to the big victory.

 Isaac Brinker scored 14-points for the Mohawks and three others added seven points each. The loss moves the Mohawks to 1-3  for the season

                Girls

 East Buchanan 62

 Marquette 26

At Winthrop:

 Marquette girls fell behind 37-15  at the half and never recovered in a  Tri-Rivers   blow out road loss to the Buccaneers

 The home team kept up the scoring and held a 58 -22 ;margin with one period to play

 Elise Kilburg scored  10-points for the Mohawks.

 EdCo 43

 Marquette 34

At Edgewood;

 The Mohawks dropped a a road game to the the Vikings 43-34.  This game was a tale of two halves. The Mohawks winning the 1st half 22-19 and the home team the 2nd half 24-16

. Marquette was up early and led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter. They still had the slim lead at the half. The Vikings took the lead at 29-28 as the game moved into the 4th quarter. A 13-6 4th quarter run ended it at 43-34.   Thirty turn overs were big in the outcome for the Mohawks.

  Elise Kilburg scored a game high 20 points added nine rebounds in the loss. Megan Kremer grabbed a game high 11-rebounds.

  