Boys
Marquette 63
East Buchanan 56
At Winthrop:
Isaac Brinker & Evan Scott scored 11-points each to lead the Mohawks past th the Buccaneers 63-56. Trevor Klein chipped in with 10- points , Kannon Still and Spencer Roeder added eight points each .in the Tri Rivers road victory.
The Mohawks started slow but rebounded from 10-9 first quarter deficit to lead at halftime 27-24. They used a 36-32 second half scoring margin to pick up the road win. They move to 1-2 for the season.
EdCO 72
Marquette 37
At Edgewood:
The young Mohawks got behind big early and never were able to get their offense running in a 72-37 loss to the Vikings. EdCo used hot shooting and tough defense to run out to a 42-17 lead at the half and cruised to the big victory.
Isaac Brinker scored 14-points for the Mohawks and three others added seven points each. The loss moves the Mohawks to 1-3 for the season
Girls
East Buchanan 62
Marquette 26
At Winthrop:
Marquette girls fell behind 37-15 at the half and never recovered in a Tri-Rivers blow out road loss to the Buccaneers
The home team kept up the scoring and held a 58 -22 ;margin with one period to play
Elise Kilburg scored 10-points for the Mohawks.
EdCo 43
Marquette 34
At Edgewood;
The Mohawks dropped a a road game to the the Vikings 43-34. This game was a tale of two halves. The Mohawks winning the 1st half 22-19 and the home team the 2nd half 24-16
. Marquette was up early and led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter. They still had the slim lead at the half. The Vikings took the lead at 29-28 as the game moved into the 4th quarter. A 13-6 4th quarter run ended it at 43-34. Thirty turn overs were big in the outcome for the Mohawks.
Elise Kilburg scored a game high 20 points added nine rebounds in the loss. Megan Kremer grabbed a game high 11-rebounds.
