Marquette’s Carson Michels scored 35 points to lead the Mohawks to a 69-47 victory over Cedar Valley Christian last Friday during Marquette Catholic’s 2021 Homecoming game.
Marquette broke quickly to a 6-0 lead, with the Huskies’ first points coming with 5:25 left in the first period with a three-pointer. Minutes later, Cedar Valley dropped another three to keep things close early on.
Not long after, the Marquette boys pulled away with an 11-0 run and closed the first period up by 10 points.
Carson Michels started to rack up points with offensive-rebounds and putbacks. He then scored in transition off his own steal, tossed in two 3-pointers.
Michels also bounced an assist to Aza Berthel to close out the first period.
Nolan Tracy also recorded a 3-pointer for Marquette to start the second period. Michels. then scored the Mohawks’ next 12 points.
Cedar Valley tried to counter with 3-pointers, attempting 14 trys in the first half.
Tracy hit his second 3-pointer early in the third, and Marquette went cold for a few minutes leading to a 6-0 run for Cedar Valley, cutting the lead for Marquette.
Then Michels went back to work, assisting with a perfect pass to Nolan Tracy for a layup, and closing the third period with a three-point play to put Marquette on solid ground, 56-38.
In the waning moments of the fourth period, Michels recorded another rebound putback, followed by layup and a jumper on three consecutive trips up the floor, sealing the Homecoming win.
On the night, Aza Berthel scored 10 points, Nolan Tracy 8, Caden Kettmann 7, Evan Scott 4; while Bryce Sieverding, Nick Sauegling and Ethan Desotal had 2 points each.
GIRLS WIN BIG:
The Marquette girls also came away with a glorious Homecoming victory last Friday, overwhelmingly defeating Cedar Valley Christian 63-16.
Delaney Banowetz scored 23 points to the Lady Mohawks, while Holly Kremer added 17.
Earlier in the week, the Marquette girls also defeated Calamus-Wheatland 39-33.
Delaney Banowetz once again led Marquette with 19 points and the Mohawks used a strong fourth quarter to hold on for a victory.
