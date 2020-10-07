Marquette Catholic volleyball took on Midland lat weej in a Tri-Rivers East Conference matchup. The Eagles came out hot in the first set, and notched a 25-21 victory over the Mohawks, before Marquette settled in to take a solid 25-14 victory in the second set. Set three saw an even match where Midland executed a little more cleanly at the end earning them the 25-23 win.
But sets 4 and 5 were all Marquette as the offense finally clicked into high gear with some stellar serving and net play. Marquette won set 4 25-14, and the decisive set 5 15-6.
Final score: Marquette wins 21-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 15-6
Kill Leaders for Marquette were Ellie O'Brien - 24, Holly Kremer -8, Maura Tracy - 6
Assist Leaders for Marquette were Emma Callaghan 32
Ace Leaders for Marquette were Ellie O'Brien - 6, Elise Kilburg - 3
Block Leaders for Marquette were Ellie O'Brien - 2, Maura Tracy - 2.
Dig Leaders for Marquette were Elise Kilburg - 36 digs, Holly Kremer - 23 digs.
Marquette improved to 4-12 and looked to continue to improve at the Northeast Tournament.
