Central City 3

 Marquette 0

At the MEC:

 A Conference match-up with Central City saw the visitors sweep the Mohawks. The scores wet 25-12, 25-17 25-22. Ellie O'Brien led the Mohawks with 10-kills and two blocks.

Results From

River Hawk Invitational

EdCo 2

 Marquette 0

An experienced Viking squad rallied from and early  game #1  17-14 deficit to win 25-22 and then went on to sweep the Mohawks 21-13 in game #2

          Match #2

 Wilton 2

 Marquette 0

At Preston:

 The Mohawks were no match for the 2A  4th rated Beavers losing in straight sets 21-5, 21-10.

 Midland Invite  scores

Cascade21-21

 Marquette 12-11

Monticello 21-21

 Marquette 13-15

 

Springville 21-21

 Marquette 9-11

 Marquette 18-21- 16

 Central Elkader 21-16-14

 Stats

 Kills-Ellie O'Brien 28

Assists- Emma Callaghan 33

Aces- O'Brien and Holly Kremer 8-each

Blocks- Maura Tracy & Kremer 3-each

Digs- O'Brien 26, Callaghan 17