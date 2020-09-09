Central City 3
Marquette 0
At the MEC:
A Conference match-up with Central City saw the visitors sweep the Mohawks. The scores wet 25-12, 25-17 25-22. Ellie O'Brien led the Mohawks with 10-kills and two blocks.
Results From
River Hawk Invitational
EdCo 2
Marquette 0
An experienced Viking squad rallied from and early game #1 17-14 deficit to win 25-22 and then went on to sweep the Mohawks 21-13 in game #2
Match #2
Wilton 2
Marquette 0
At Preston:
The Mohawks were no match for the 2A 4th rated Beavers losing in straight sets 21-5, 21-10.
Midland Invite scores
Cascade21-21
Marquette 12-11
Monticello 21-21
Marquette 13-15
Springville 21-21
Marquette 9-11
Marquette 18-21- 16
Central Elkader 21-16-14
Stats
Kills-Ellie O'Brien 28
Assists- Emma Callaghan 33
Aces- O'Brien and Holly Kremer 8-each
Blocks- Maura Tracy & Kremer 3-each
Digs- O'Brien 26, Callaghan 17
