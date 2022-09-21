This past Thursday, Marquette made the trek to Cedar Rapids to face the Huskies of Cedar Valley Christian School.
In a small, loud gymnasium, both teams started set 1 with high energy. Back and forth play had the teams tied at 4 until the Husky attack found the floor leading to a 10-6 and forcing a Marquette timeout. After a CVC service error, Marquette Sophomore Gwen Schroeder ran off 3 serves in a row to bring the score within one.
Senior Elise Kilburg gave Marquette an 18-17 lead with a crafty back set over the net. With momentum, Anna Cota served a 22-18 lead. A serving error gave the serve back to the visiting team and Megan Kremer put away a kill from an assist from Kilburg and a set 1 victory 25-20.
Marquette took an early lead 6-3 in set 2, but the Huskies came storming back to a 7-7 tie. Schroeder followed with a kill, a block, and an ace to regain the lead. The CVC offense was resilient and took a 16-12 lead. Marquette served a three-point run to force a CVC timeout. After the timeout, the run continued up to an 18-17 lead. CVC fought back to a 18-20 score. A ball off the ceiling gave CVC a 22-24 lead and a long volley point finished set 2 in CVC's favor 22-25.
Marquette stormed out to a 9-5 lead to start set 3. The teams traded points to keep Marquette's lead at 3 8-11. A run of aces by the Huskies gave them a 12-15 lead. Marquette found themselves down 17-19, Coach Tracy wanted to talk things over with her team. The timeout was effective as the score went to a tie game at 22. A line fault gave Marquette set point, but a communication error let the ball fall to the ground and a CVC ace made the score 24-25.
The tides had turned and Marquette grabbed a 26-25 lead. A kill and Marquette had set 3 win 27-25 and a match lead 2-1.
The momentum continued for Marquette in set 4 for a quick 10-3 lead. CVC answered with a run to close the gap 10-8. A couple traded points and the score was 14-12. Even play continued and Marquette had a 21-17 lead. The crowd became tense and loud and the Marquette lead vanished to a 22 all tie. Marquette executed two kills and a crafty move gave Marquette the win. Final set score 25-23.
Final Score Marquette 3 Cedar Valley Christian 1 (25-20, 22-25, 27-25, 25-23). Next competition for the Marquette Volleyball team is Sept. 22, senior night home vs Prince of Peace.
