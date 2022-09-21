Marquette Logo

This past Thursday, Marquette made the trek to Cedar Rapids to face the Huskies of Cedar Valley Christian School.

In a small, loud gymnasium, both teams started set 1 with high energy. Back and forth play had the teams tied at 4 until the Husky attack found the floor leading to a 10-6 and forcing a Marquette timeout. After a CVC service error, Marquette Sophomore Gwen Schroeder ran off 3 serves in a row to bring the score within one.